NASA is Ready to Test SLS’s Biggest Fuel Tank

NASA completed the construction of its new space launch system, and the engineers are in a process of equipment installation that will test the fuel tank of the rocket.

Right now, the engineers can’t assure the efficiency of constructed stand. They don’t know if the tank could withstand the launch force in both first and second flight that will take 4 astronauts in Orion aircraft to moon, preparing basis for Mars.

Nothing can handle the SLAS tank other than the new equipment, said Sam Stephens, an SLS engineer working on the tests at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. He also added that only world’s few stations can build and test such things, and one such place is NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility.

The project started in May 2014, and the test stand 4693 changed Marshall’s skyline when the twin tower soared to 67.4 meters. The construction staff gave the stand to Marshall Engineers who are installing cameras, pipes, cables, test equipment, lighting, valves, and control systems.

The construction of the test stand involved people from different professions from the US, including steel fabricators, manufacturers, erectors, concrete suppliers, finishers and several other.

Those who are working in this project are proud to take part in this project that will take astronauts deep in the space,Stated Robert Bobo, who monitors SLS structural strength testing at Marshall.

According to NASA, the test will involve, pulling, pushing and bending of SLS liquid hydrogen tank article developed by Boeing at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

The tank is 149 foot long, and both SLS liquid hydrogen and oxygen tank will provide 733,000 gallons of fuel to RS-25 engineers that produce 2 million pounds of thrust.

The hydrogen tank will travel by barge starting from Michoud to Marshall. The tank’s test sample will be placed between the towers hanging under the cross head.

38 hydraulic cylinders will be included in the test for sending and receiving the required data. Weight of each cylinder is from 500 to 3200 pounds. Then 24 cylinders will simulate the thrust created by RS-25 engines.

It’s important to be careful during stand’s construction, as very step is important, including welding, bolting, measurement and connections. Each person involved in the construction knows that each detail is important, said Stephens.

When the major construction will be over, Phil Hendrix will also move further, as he is the project manager. He said that each person took the project as a mission and did his work honestly.