 
 

NASA Is Ready To Test SLS’s Biggest Fuel Tank

Posted: Jan 10 2017, 8:14am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA is Ready to Test SLS’s Biggest Fuel Tank
Credits: NASA/MSFC/Emmett Given / Robert Bobo, left, and Mike Nichols talk beneath the 221-foot-tall Test Stand 4693, the largest of two new Space Launch System test stands at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
  • NASA Engineers Completed Rocket Test Stand Construction That Will Test Space Launch System's Largest Fuel Tank
 

Bobo manages SLS structural strength testing, and Nichols is lead test engineer for the SLS liquid hydrogen tank, which the stand will subject to the forces it must endure during launch and flight. This stand and Test Stand 4697, where the SLS liquid oxygen tank will be tested, were designed and developed by Marshall’s Test Laboratory and the Office of Center Operations. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided oversight for the construction contract for the government. Construction partners included general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie of Birmingham, Alabama; architects Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood of Montgomery, Alabama; architects Merrick & Company of Greenwood Village, Colorado; steel fabricators North Alabama Fabricating Co. of Birmingham; and steel erectors LPR Construction of Loveland, Colorado.

NASA completed the construction of its new space launch system, and the engineers are in a process of equipment installation that will test the fuel tank of the rocket.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

Right now, the engineers can’t assure the efficiency of constructed stand. They don’t know if the tank could withstand the launch force in both first and second flight that will take 4 astronauts in Orion aircraft to moon, preparing basis for Mars.

Nothing can handle the SLAS tank other than the new equipment, said Sam Stephens, an SLS engineer working on the tests at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. He also added that only world’s few stations can build and test such things, and one such place is NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility.

The project started in May 2014, and the test stand 4693 changed Marshall’s skyline when the twin tower soared to 67.4 meters. The construction staff gave the stand to Marshall Engineers who are installing cameras, pipes, cables, test equipment, lighting, valves, and control systems.

The construction of the test stand involved people from different professions from the US, including steel fabricators, manufacturers, erectors, concrete suppliers, finishers and several other.

Those who are working in this project are proud to take part in this project that will take astronauts deep in the space,Stated Robert Bobo, who monitors SLS structural strength testing at Marshall.

According to NASA, the test will involve, pulling, pushing and bending of SLS liquid hydrogen tank article developed by Boeing at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.  

The tank is 149 foot long, and both SLS liquid hydrogen and oxygen tank will provide 733,000 gallons of fuel to RS-25 engineers that produce 2 million pounds of thrust.

The hydrogen tank will travel by barge starting from Michoud to Marshall. The tank’s test sample will be placed between the towers hanging under the cross head.

38 hydraulic cylinders will be included in the test for sending and receiving the required data. Weight of each cylinder is from 500 to 3200 pounds. Then 24 cylinders will simulate the thrust created by RS-25 engines.

It’s important to be careful during stand’s construction, as very step is important, including welding, bolting, measurement and connections. Each person involved in the construction knows that each detail is important, said Stephens.

When the major construction will be over, Phil Hendrix will also move further, as he is the project manager. He said that each person took the project as a mission and did his work honestly.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Warmer West Coast Ocean Increases Risk of Toxic Shellfish

Warmer Oceans Increase Risk of Toxic Shellfish

50 minutes ago

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

1 hour ago

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

1 hour ago

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

1 hour ago

2016 was 2nd Warmest Year on Record for US

2016 was Second Warmest Year on Record for US

1 hour ago

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002 for PC Debuts

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002 for PC Debuts

1 hour ago

Discovery of protein in brain linked to pain response could lead to new treatments

Discovery of protein in brain linked to pain response could lead to new treatments

2 hours ago

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

2 hours ago

Scientists are Spinning Spider Silk without Spiders

Scientists are Spinning Spider Silk without Spiders

2 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

2 hours ago

2017 AG13 Asteroid Passed Closed to Earth

Giant Asteroid Passed Closed to Earth

3 hours ago

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

3 hours ago

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

4 hours ago

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Coming

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Coming

5 hours ago

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Minnie Driver

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Minnie Driver

6 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Science News

Warmer West Coast Ocean Increases Risk of Toxic Shellfish

Warmer Oceans Increase Risk of Toxic Shellfish

50 minutes ago

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

1 hour ago

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

1 hour ago

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Warmer West Coast Ocean Increases Risk of Toxic Shellfish

Warmer Oceans Increase Risk of Toxic Shellfish

50 minutes ago

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

1 hour ago

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

1 hour ago

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.