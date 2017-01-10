CES 2017 Best TVs

The CES 2017 became the hub for the launch of new TVs this year. We got to see some exciting and fascinating features by a number of companies in the form of new TVs. The best thing about these TVs is that most of them were super thin and had great many new features which were never shown before.

The TVs are getting thinner and more sophisticated in design. This year’s CES was all about new designs and new technology through which the experience of watching TV can be made more and more practical.

Let’s give a round up to the best TVs that were introduced in the CES 2017

Xiaomi came up with a new TV in the CES 2017. We were hoping that this company would surely bring a new touch in the TV screens and it actually has succeeded in doing so. It has unveiled the ultra-thin TV for its customers. By ultra-thin you can see it is even thinner than an i phone! The mi TV 4 is 30% thinner than an I Phone. It is exceptionally slim, measuring only 4.98 millimeters which is the thinnest that any one has manufactured a TV to be.

It will come with Xiaomi’s deep learning Al technology that will make it an intelligent device which will have the ability to be customized according to the taste of the owner. The TV is supported and mounted with the help of a transparent stand making it more refine to look at. Along with that it will have a Dolbyatmos compatible bar for the sound system with a total of 10 speakers and a pair of satellite speakers with a sub-woofer.

LG which is known for its innovative TV technology has yet again come up with a new kind of TV model. The new LG W7 is the new design by company that features a stripped back thus providing no kind of distraction for the machine. It has a 2.57 millimeters face which is attached to the wall mount with magnetic brackets thus making it totally fix on the wall. LG is describing this new kind of mounting as a “window into another world”. This is going to be the first range of TVs that will support Dolbyatoms immersive audio and four other types of HDR formats.

Talking about a budget friendly TV series, TCL has come up with a new P series which will start from $500. The best thing about these TVs is that they will provide pretty decent quality picture in the finest price that you will be able to pay. If you are looking for a sleek TV with great result and all in a low price then P series by TCL should really be your choice.

LG was the only main stream company that was offering OLED TVs until now however Sony came with its own OLED In the CES as promised. The TV is surely a treat to look at and has a great value for money too. Sony’s booth showcased OLED which offers one of the best quality pictures any TV screen can muster to provide.

Panasonic TX-65EZ1002B

Talking about TVs, Panasonic had something to share in the CES 2017 as well. The new Panasonic TX-65EZ1002B is the new TV offered by company that will be brilliant piece for an excellent picture quality. The Panasonic TX-65EZ1002B is supposed to offer the 4K HDR TV quality for the first time in “professional grade image processing” way. It will provide brighter screen than that of an ordinary OLED. It has a great audio quality thanks to its Dynamic Blade Speaker.

So after the house of OLEDs and thinnest TVs, Samsung came up with something new as well. They have come up with a new kind of technology that is being dubbed as QLED. They have tried to take the technology of OLED to the nest level by making its SUHD quantum dot technology to do something pretty extra jubilant.

The screen will have the power of providing a brightness of 2000 nits which is double than which was offered last year. This series will be introduced in 4K and HDR QLED TV series. The series will come in two flat sizes and one curved TV.

Samsung Lifestyle TV

This is yet another interesting concept by Samsung. This TV is manufactured in way that it will never turn off. This is not supposed to shut off and is supposed to showcase the shows or movie likes by you. When you are not watching it, it will simply act as a piece of digital art or picture frame for you thus decorating your house.

Hisense’s Laser Projector

Hisense is one of the companies that is famous for making TV accessories or projectors to be used at home. They have come up with a slightly affordable projector that will cost you $13,000. According to the company this projector will be able to illuminate a screen of about 140 inches. The company also showcase new next gelation laser projector with two color wheels that will make sure that the best quality of picture can be gained anywhere.