 
 

Smoking Costs Global Economy More Than $1 Trillion A Year

Posted: Jan 10 2017, 9:28am CST | by , Updated: Jan 10 2017, 9:47am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Smoking Will Kill 8 8 Million Annually by 2030
Getty Images
  • Smoking Costs $1 Trillion
  • Smoking Will Kill 8 Million Annually by 2030
 

Smoking is such a scourge that it will lead to the deaths of 8 million people annually in future times. It costs more than $1 trillion a year.

Smoking costs health authorities and the world at large over $1 trillion per year. It will be killing one-third more people by 2030. The costs of smoking are way more than the profits raked in by the tobacco industry. It was $269 billion from 2013-2014, according to Reuters.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

By the time 2030 arrives in full swing, deaths from smoking cigarettes will reach 8 million per year. Today it is 6 million which is still a sizeable amount. Over 80% of these deaths will be in the lower and middle income countries of the world. 

80% of smokers live in these relatively less well off countries. Although smoking is dropping in favor worldwide, the total number of smokers has risen. Tobacco use is the one factor behind so many deaths which could be eliminated.

It is basically a bad habit and could be left behind if one tries a little. Yet millions remain addicted to this cancer stick. The costs due to smoking are projected to rise in the future too. 

A 688 page long report has been written on the matter. Yet what counts is action and merely words will not do. The time to act is in the present. We cannot put off kicking the cigarette habit at some later date in the future.

This is procrastination at its worst. For one thing, the government could play a role in all this by increasing the prices of and taxes on cigarettes.

As a last ditch effort, tobacco companies could be shut down. Warning signs will be something which will make the public aware of the deleterious effects of smoking cigarettes. 

Many anti-smoking campaigns could be gotten off the ground. The support of the mass media could be encouraged on this front. In 2013-2014, the government spent less than a billion dollars on the control of smoking.

The WTO is supposed to favor a ruling on this matter. Australia along with other countries such as Norway, Slovenia, Canada, Singapore, Belgium and South Africa are awaiting regulation and legislation regarding smoking too.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

NASA Image Shows Massive Crater and an Everest-sized Peak on Saturn’s Moon Mimas

NASA Image Shows Massive Crater and an Everest-sized Peak on Saturn’s Moon Mimas

22 minutes ago

Premature Babies&#039; Brain Impairments Begins in the Womb

Premature Babies' Brain Impairments Begins in the Womb

24 minutes ago

Hidden Figures Beats Rogue One at Box Office

Hidden Figures Beats Rogue One at Box Office

38 minutes ago

NASA is Ready to Test SLS’s Biggest Fuel Tank

NASA is Ready to Test SLS’s Biggest Fuel Tank

1 hour ago

Watch Baywatch Second Trailer

Watch Baywatch Second Trailer

12 minutes ago

Cars 3 New Trailer Teases Lightning

Cars 3 New Trailer Teases Lightning

29 minutes ago

CES 2017 Best Laptops

CES 2017 Best Laptops

50 minutes ago

CES 2017 Best TVs

CES 2017 Best TVs

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

Warmer West Coast Ocean Increases Risk of Toxic Shellfish

Warmer Oceans Increase Risk of Toxic Shellfish

2 hours ago

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

2 hours ago

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

3 hours ago

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

3 hours ago

2016 was 2nd Warmest Year on Record for US

2016 was Second Warmest Year on Record for US

3 hours ago

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002 for PC Debuts

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002 for PC Debuts

3 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Science News

NASA Image Shows Massive Crater and an Everest-sized Peak on Saturn’s Moon Mimas

NASA Image Shows Massive Crater and an Everest-sized Peak on Saturn’s Moon Mimas

22 minutes ago

Premature Babies&#039; Brain Impairments Begins in the Womb

Premature Babies' Brain Impairments Begins in the Womb

24 minutes ago

Hidden Figures Beats Rogue One at Box Office

Hidden Figures Beats Rogue One at Box Office

38 minutes ago

NASA is Ready to Test SLS’s Biggest Fuel Tank

NASA is Ready to Test SLS’s Biggest Fuel Tank

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Watch Baywatch Second Trailer

Watch Baywatch Second Trailer

12 minutes ago

NASA Image Shows Massive Crater and an Everest-sized Peak on Saturn’s Moon Mimas

NASA Image Shows Massive Crater and an Everest-sized Peak on Saturn’s Moon Mimas

22 minutes ago

Premature Babies&#039; Brain Impairments Begins in the Womb

Premature Babies' Brain Impairments Begins in the Womb

24 minutes ago

Cars 3 New Trailer Teases Lightning

Cars 3 New Trailer Teases Lightning

29 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.