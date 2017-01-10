Smoking Costs Global Economy More Than $1 Trillion A Year

Smoking costs health authorities and the world at large over $1 trillion per year. It will be killing one-third more people by 2030. The costs of smoking are way more than the profits raked in by the tobacco industry. It was $269 billion from 2013-2014, according to Reuters.

By the time 2030 arrives in full swing, deaths from smoking cigarettes will reach 8 million per year. Today it is 6 million which is still a sizeable amount. Over 80% of these deaths will be in the lower and middle income countries of the world.

80% of smokers live in these relatively less well off countries. Although smoking is dropping in favor worldwide, the total number of smokers has risen. Tobacco use is the one factor behind so many deaths which could be eliminated.

It is basically a bad habit and could be left behind if one tries a little. Yet millions remain addicted to this cancer stick. The costs due to smoking are projected to rise in the future too.

A 688 page long report has been written on the matter. Yet what counts is action and merely words will not do. The time to act is in the present. We cannot put off kicking the cigarette habit at some later date in the future.

This is procrastination at its worst. For one thing, the government could play a role in all this by increasing the prices of and taxes on cigarettes.

As a last ditch effort, tobacco companies could be shut down. Warning signs will be something which will make the public aware of the deleterious effects of smoking cigarettes.

Many anti-smoking campaigns could be gotten off the ground. The support of the mass media could be encouraged on this front. In 2013-2014, the government spent less than a billion dollars on the control of smoking.

The WTO is supposed to favor a ruling on this matter. Australia along with other countries such as Norway, Slovenia, Canada, Singapore, Belgium and South Africa are awaiting regulation and legislation regarding smoking too.