Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

There's no denying that Amazon has pretty much taken over the retail industry at this point. It is the go-to website for just about everyone when you need to find anything, from clothing and makeup to food to entertainment. With Amazon Prime memberships skyrocketing in number and fewer people going to actual stores, it is no surprise that Amazon has had another banner year when it comes to sales.

Now, they have released their list of the best-selling things of 2016, and let's take a look at just what people have streamed, purchased, and reviewed:

Most Watched on Amazon Prime Video

The Man in the High Castle was Amazon Prime's most watched original series with Love & Friendship being the most viewed original movie. Over the year, Amazon Originals racked up 178 nominations and 46 awards. Some of the highlights included the Golden Globe for Best Television Series Comedy or Musical and the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for Mozart in the Jungle and Gael Garcia Bernal. Transparent also brought home two Emmy Awards, one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jeffrey Tambor and one for Outstanding Directing.

Most Listened to Songs on Amazon Prime Music

The most played song on Amazon this year? "Hello" by Adele. The most played album was the Hamilton Cast Recording. As for playlists, more people listened to the "Top in Pop" playlist than any other playlist.

As for artists in general, more people listened to The Beatles than any other artist. The band was also the most played artist via Alexa.

Other 2016 favorites on Amazon Music include Solange, Angel Olsen, Bon Iver, Anderson Maak, and David Bowie.

Audible Channels for Prime

The most popular Prime eligible book was "No Excuses: The Power of Self-Discipline" by Brian Tracy. As for Audible Channels, "Get Smart: You'll Be Amazed."

Other 2016 most downloaded and listened to books include: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," "The 5 Love Languages," "The Atlantis Gene," "What If," and "The Butterfly Garden."

The most read magazine of the year was People Magazine.

Most Popular on Twitch

Twitch is still a relatively niche part of Amazon Prime membership, but there are some standouts this year, including Tyrande Whisperwind as Twitch Prime Loot. Since its launch in October 2016, there have been more than one million free channel subscriptions.

The top selling game of 2016 was Pokemon Sun and Moon, no doubt bolstered by the recent increase in interest in Pokemon.

Prime Photos

Sorry cat photos, "dog" was officially the most searched term on Amazon Prime Photos this last year.

Prime Grocery

Prime Grocery isn't the most utilized part of the website, but it is still quite popular.

The most ordered category was snack nuts, with Happy Belly being the most popular.

For Amazon Fresh, bananas were the most popular.

From Prime Pantry, bottled water from Nestle Pure Life topped the list.

The most press Amazon Button was Bounty.

Finally, there were over 1 million diapers and wipes purchased.