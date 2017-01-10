Weekend Exercise Alone Lowers Risk of Death Cancer and Heart Attack

Many people make it a habit of theirs to exercise only on the weekend. The week is a busy time period and only on Saturdays and Sundays do some people find enough time to fit in some strenuous exercise at the gym. The thing is that if you feel guilty at this lazy man’s approach to exercise, there is good news for you. You don’t have to feel guilty.

Although it does have its downside, packing a week’s amount of exercise into an hour or two at the weekend is just as beneficial and will lessen mortality from all causes, according to a new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Regular exercise is not for everyone and if you have a hectic schedule, you ought to plan on being a weekend warrior instead of a regular joe who plods along on the jogging track everyday.

The WHO recommends that people get 75 minutes of strenuous exercise or 150 minutes of more laid-back exercise per week. The weekend warrior needs some high intensity interval training to truly benefit from his exercise regimen.

Apparently, it is quality and not quantity that matters in the long run. The study looked at weekend warriors, those who didn’t fulfill the criteria for the recommended amount of exercise and those who did.

Compared to the sedentary group that didn’t fulfill the criteria, weekend warriors had a 40% lower risk of dying from CV disease. Also their risk of dying overall was 30% lower than this group.

Finally they also slashed their cancer rates by 18%. That is not a bad record for someone who just gets on the treadmill for a couple of sprints on Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend warriors may not fare as well as the regular partakers in exercise but they do tend to enjoy some degree of longevity despite their erratic exercise schedules.

Not many Americans get enough exercise. So the thing is to at least try even if that means one exercises occasionally. The benefits will still accrue over the passage of time.

The only downside for weekend warriors is that they may incur injuries from too intense exercise. Yet the fact is that everyone is created different.

The thing is to make exercise a habit and carry on in one’s daily life patterns. Over time, the high intensity interval training will yield positive benefits for both body and mind.