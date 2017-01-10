Black Lightning Won't Crossover

 
 

Posted: Jan 10 2017, 10:12am CST | by , in News | Latest TV News

 

Credit: DC Comics
 

The CW has become a channel to turn to for superhero shows, giving tons of crossovers and special episodes. Now the DC Comics king Greg Berlanti will team up with husband and wife duo of Mar Brock Akil and husband Salim Akil to develop Black Lightning. The Akils will bring their dramatic writing experience from producing and writing African-American centric shows like Being Mary Jane, Soul Food, Girlfriends, and The Game.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The show will follow DC Comics' first black superhero, Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning.

The show will launch with the script written by the Akils, moving forward with a synopsis detailing how Jefferson Pierce, “who hung up his suit and his secret identity years ago. However, with a daughter hell-bent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend Black Lightning.”

So we won't have to deal with the origin story!

This will be a little different, as the show is in development not with the CW, but with Fox. While this should get everyone excited, it also means that there likely won't be crossovers between the CW shows (The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow, Legends, etc): "“I don’t think so,” Berlanti said at the TCA Winter Tour when asked if Black Lightning might interact with other shows (quotes via CBR). “If we’re lucky enough that that exists, that that show exists, I don’t think those worlds will cross over.”

Then again, they said the same thing about Supergirl.

Black Lightning was created by Tony Isabella and Trevor von Eeden, with Isabella brought from his Marvel run, after conceiving of the character of Luke Cage, which was a huge success for Netflix.

Hopefully Black Lightning finds a slot on Fox's fall 2017 schedule so that we can see what Fox has to offer.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

