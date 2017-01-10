 
 

US Military Turns Bullets Into Flowers

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

There is a lot of attention paid to the amount of damage a bullet can cause when it hits its intended purpose, but not a lot of attention is paid to those that don't hit anything. There are hundreds of thousands of training rounds and bullets left over every year, especially on military grounds. They either get lodged into the ground or a few feet beneath that, causing environmental concerns. The Department of Defense is now looking at ways to clean up after it all, including a call for the development of biodegradable ammunition that is loaded with seeds that sprout flowers after being discharged.

At every military facility across the US, ammunition ranges from 40 mm grenades to mortars to 155 mm artillery rounds. These can take hundreds of years to biodegrade and there are so many that cleaning them up can be quite the task. When they do degrade, they can pollute the soil and any nearby water supplies.

The Department of Defense has called for proposals through the Small Business Innovation Research Agency to fix the problem, they want a solution that will put naturally occurring biodegradable materials as the bullets.

The hope is that these biodegradable composites will be capable of holding seeds inside. They won't germinate until they have been in the ground for a while. One thing that is key is that the plants inside will be safe for animal consumption.

The DoD will be looking for application until February 8 and then they will begin the process to develop biodegradable composites that are embedded with seeds that can be used in 40 to 120 mm training rounds that meet the performance demands on training grounds.

