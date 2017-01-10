Lionsgate Powers ESports Franchise "The Immortals"

Lionsgate has invested in eSports franchise "The Immortals" in hopes that they can expand into the fast-growing arena.

They announced the investment this morning. Some of the other key investors include financier Michael Milken; Steve Kaplan, co-founder of Oaktree Capital and co-owner of The Memphis Grizzlies and the Premier League’s Swansea City; investor Gregory Milken; Third Wave entrepreneur Allen DeBevoise; and CrossCut Ventures.

Lionsgate said that The Immortals attracts some 200 million fans in League of Legends, Counterstrike GO, Overwatch, and Super Smash Brothers. It said that the eSports market will grow by over $1 billion by the end of 2018.

“We’re delighted to be an early mover in a market that has the potential to transform the face of sports entertainment,” said Lionsgate President of Interactive Ventures & Games Peter Levin. “Our involvement in eSports creates tremendous opportunities to develop new content and utilize our suite of distribution platforms for a coveted consumer demographic with compelling engagement metrics. Collaborating with an elite group of partners, the combination of the Lionsgate and Immortals brands will be formidable.”

The company has worked with Pilgrim Media Group before, and they will team up again to create "original eSports entertainment content for television and digital platforms."

“Lionsgate joins a dream team of media, tech and traditional sports partners who share our vision of building a dynamic Immortals organization and a strong e-sports foundation,” said Immortals Chairman and CrossCut Ventures Managing Director Clinton Foy to Variety. “What we’re doing today in eSports is like the early days of building the NFL and NBA. It’s not the evolution of games – it’s the evolution of sports, technology and media.”

Immortals CEO Noah Whinston said in a statement, “Lionsgate is the perfect entrepreneurial partner for our Immortals family. Immortals and Lionsgate are both focused on developing new entertainment formats, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with them at the cutting edge of eSports media."