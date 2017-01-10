 
 

China May Never Get Pokemon Go

Posted: Jan 10 2017

 

China May Never Get Pokemon Go
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Nintendo's hit app Pokemon Go and any other augmented reality games are unlikely to be released into China at any time soon, according to the state censor who said it would not license them until potential security risks had been evaluated.

Although it isn't available yet in the world's biggest online gaming market and the world's biggest smartphone market, the game has still been a complete hit.

In the game, players have to walk around real-life neighborhoods to collect the Pokemon. Still, the game has been blamed for accidents, some of them fatal. There have also been privacy concerns over the geolocation app.

Prompted by "a high level of responsibility to national security and the safety of people's lives and property," the censor, the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, is coordinating with other government departments to evaluate the game's risks, an industry body said to Business Insider.

These risks are said to include the "threat to geographical information security and the threat to transport and the personal safety of consumers", according to a games panel of the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association.

Some Chinese companies have been working to develop similar games, prompting the panel to reach out to the panel to license it.

Pokemon Go relies on Google services like Maps, which are blocked in China.

