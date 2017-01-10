Top 25 Online Streaming Shows Revealed

While everyone seems to be talking about Barb and Eleven, it seems like that team isn't a match for Piper Chapman and the inmates of Litchfield. In its fourth season, Orange is the New Black is the most popular original streaming series, leaving its Netflix sister, Stranger Things, in second place.

While companies like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu are notorious for keeping their ratings a secret, metric service Symphony Advance Media has compiled independent data to figure out the 25 most-watched shows of the last 12 months.

They use technology that tracks engagement across streaming platforms on tablets, computers, mobile phones, and television. This data is based on engagement of shows in their first 35 days of availability, however, which might put Stranger Things at a disadvantage because it was somewhat of a sleeper hit.

In June, they discovered OITNB's fourth season was streamed over 23 million times within the first 35 days of release, which is two million more than Stranger Things, which was streamed 21.7 million times.

It has been known for years that OITNB is Netflix’s most popular original series.

In third was another Netflix show, Fuller House, which reached 21.5 million times in its first month on the service.

Rounding out the top 5 are other Netflix shows, Marvel's Luke Cage and Marvel's Daredevil. Neither cracked 20 million streams however. Luke Cage was streamed 12.1 million times in its first 35 days and the second season of Daredevil hit 11.6 million times.

Of the top 25, 21 were Netflix originals. Two Hulu and Amazon prime shows made the list. For Hulu, it was 11.22.63, a show based on Stephen King's sci-fi novel about JFK's assassination, which made the top 10.

There are two shows that haven't been counted: Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Amazon’s The Grand Tour. These shows both came out too late and their numbers weren't stable.

Symphony AM president and CEO Charles Buchwalter said to Newsweek: “2016 was a year wherein U.S. media consumption habits dramatically changed, where up to 50 percent of viewing is now occurring after seven days."

“Netflix ruled the streaming original roost during 2016, and despite some notable moves by Amazon later in the year, it appears that Netflix’s U.S. leadership will continue into 2017,” says Buchwalter. “Given the two firms’ differing business models—Netflix growing their subscriptions versus Amazon growing their Prime memberships—chances are good that Amazon’s major moves during 2017 will be international.”

Top 25 original streaming shows of 2016

Orange Is the New Black (season four)—23 million viewers

Stranger Things—21.7m

Fuller House—21.5m

Marvel’s Luke Cage—12.1m

Marvel’s Daredevil (season two)—11.6m

House of Cards (season four)—8.8m

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (season two)—8.4m

The Ranch —5.8m

11.22.63—5.3m

Amanda Knox—4.96m

The Get Down—4.91m

Gracie and Frankie (season two)—4.5m

Love—4m

Narcos (season two)—3.8m

Black Mirror (season three)—3.7m

The Crown—3.5m

Bloodline (season two)—3.3m

Longmire (season five)—3.2m

Chelsea Does—2.7m

The Path—2.06m

Flaked—2.04m

Bojack Horseman (season three)—2m

Marco Polo (season two)—1.9m

Goliath—1.8m

Bosch (season two)—1.6m