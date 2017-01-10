 
 

Project Scorpio To Be "Beefier Than Expected..."

Project Scorpio to be "Beefier Than Expected..."
As Microsoft’s Project Scorpio console is set to be released later this year, and people are getting antsy for information about the powerful machine. Microsoft has kept quiet about a lot it, though there have been a few details teased out.

The latest tease comes from Halo boss Frank O'Connor who is talking openly about the console's abilities. He wrote on NeoGAF that while he can't remember all of the details about Project Scorpio's specs, he does know that it has impressive power, saying:

“Haha, although I probably ‘know’ [what Project Scorpio’s specs are] in that I might have seen it in a slide or something, it’s literally not something I have time to think about now and I actually couldn’t remember whatever specs I’ve been exposed to even if I was tortured. I literally couldn’t leak or answer a question that went beyond, ‘Can I do this? Does it support that? How many of these could it render?’ What I do remember is that it’s beefier than I expected.”

This bit of information could be biased since it is coming from the head of Halo, it is still enough to get people excited. Microsoft hasn't yet revealed Halo 6, it shouldn't be surprising that releasing the next chapter alongside the Xbox release.

It is important to note that Project Scorpio has 6 teraflops of power, which means improved graphics with quicker load times for games. It also means that there could be a virtual reality component of Project Scorpio - perhaps with Microsoft HoloLens?

Project Scorpio is due for launch holiday 2017. Check out our guide to find out much more information.

