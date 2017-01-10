 
 

Henry VIII's Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into The Mandela Effect

Posted: Jan 10 2017, 4:04pm CST

 

Henry VIII&#039;s Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Many people remember seeing a painted portrait of Henry VIII holding a turkey leg in one hand. You might remember seeing it in a history book, in a museum, or on a slideshow presentation in history class. For so many, it is a classic painting of Henry VII in the  Holbein style enjoying a meal, including the turkey he is eating. Some people recall different parts of it: goblets, other people, clothing, and other foods.

Whatever it is that you recall, you are wrong.

A painting has never existed with Henry VIII holding a turkey leg. At least in this version of the world.

It might seem odd to you, but it is just another instance of the Mandela Effect.

Henry Tudor, King of England, lived from 1491 to 1547 and ruled between 1509 and his death. He is known historically for his banquets, though historians question if he was as big as photos suggest. Some believe that he only gained weight shortly before his death thanks to a leg injury.

Back to the painting: some will suggest that Henry VIII couldn't have enjoyed turkey because turkey wasn't available in England. This isn't true. During this era, guinea fowl were considered a delicacy and imported from Turkey.

Still, there's no way that Henry VIII could have been holding a guinea fowl's leg and we mistook it for a turkey leg. In all actuality, it could have been a large chicken leg, a peacock leg, or another large bird. Or even better, it could have been a North American turkey like we know and love. The turkey was brought to England by Sir William Strickland in the mid-1500s. So it is possible that he could have had a turkey.

We could always look at the photo for other clues, but there isn't a photo to look at.

The turkey leg is so popular in other mediums that is almost has to exist. The Simpsons referenced it during its 15th season in the Margical History Tour episode. It is referenced in several books.

Some people say that this isn't an instance of the Mandela Effect, but rather people remembering Charles Laughton's portrayal of Henry VII:

While that might be true, many people don't see it that way. For instance, I remember the painting but I have never seen that movie, nor the clip above until I just searched for it on YouTube.

If anything, it could be that the Laughton movie scene was inspired by that same portrait that we all remember so vividly. In fact, it could even be proof that it did exist in some time stream.

If you remember this painting or have any proof that it may have existed, let us know. 

Until then, if this sort of thing interests you, check out some of our other deep looks in the Mandela Effect.

