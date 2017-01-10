 
 

Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death

Posted: Jan 10 2017, 4:45pm CST | by , in News | Latest Political News

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Dylann Roof, 22, has been sentenced to death for killing 9 black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina.

In order to sentence one to death, the jury has to be unanimous. The started deliberating earlier today and reached the end of the case in which Roof was convicted of hate crimes that resulted in the death of churchgoers and other charges.

Roof told the jury in a closing statement, "I still feel like I had to do it."

Roof's family said in a statement, "We will always love Dylann. We will struggle as long as we live to understand why he committed this horrible attack, which caused so much pain to so many good people. We wish to express the grief we feel for the victims of his crimes, and our sympathy to the many families he has hurt. We continue to pray for the Emanuel AME families and the Charleston community."

Roof's defense said in a statement that the "sentencing decision means that this case will not be over for a very long time. We are sorry that, despite our best efforts, the legal proceedings have shed so little light on the reasons for this tragedy." They also added that they wanted to give sympathy  "to all of the families who were so grievously hurt by Dylann Roof’s actions."

Roof said, according to an ABC affiliate that "I think that it's safe to say that no one in their right mind wants to go into a church and kill people."

He then added, "In my confession to the FBI, I told them that I had to do it. But obviously that's not really true. I didn't have to do it, and no one made me do it," Roof said, according to WCIV. "What I meant when I said that was I felt like I had to do it, and I still feel like I had to do it."

During closing arguments today, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson recounted to the jury how the victims gathered for a Bible study on June 17, 2015, and welcomed Roof, who was a stranger to them, to join them. He then opened fire on them as their eyes were closed in prayer.

Richardson mentioned that Roof scouted the church for months before, going as far as buying the murder weapon with his birthday money. Roof bought enough to have 88 rounds, which is a racist hate symbol that is known as an abbreviation for Heil Hitler, as "h" is the eighth letter in the alphabet.

"He chose to videotape himself doing it so he could see the very last images these victims would see," Richardson said, according to WCIV. "He wanted to see what he would look like as he stood over them, executing them."

"This is calculated. Misguided but thoughtful," Richardson said, according to WCIV. "He spent years acquiring this deep hatred, this deep hatred we would all like to believe could not exist in someone. But it does. You've seen it."

Richardson said that Roof  "fully understood the horrific nature" of his crime.

Throughout the case, Roof expressed pity for himself and his parents, though he didn't cry. Richardson pointed out that it seemed like he had no remorse. 

