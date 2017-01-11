Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

Greenpeace puts out an annual renewable energy report that looks at how some of the biggest tech companies in the world are doing when it comes to moving their operations to green and renewable energy. In the latest edition of the report Greenpeace has found that Amazon is lagging behind industry stalwarts Apple and Google in the move to renewable energy.

Amazon isn't alone in lagging on the transition to renewable energy though, the report also lists Netflix and Samsung as being behind other big companies.

"Amazon continues to talk a good game on renewables but is keeping its customers in the dark on its energy decisions. This is concerning, particularly as Amazon expands into markets served by dirty energy," said Greenpeace USA Senior IT Analyst, Gary Cook.

"Like Apple, Facebook, and Google, Netflix is one of the biggest drivers of the online world and has a critical say in how it is powered. Netflix must embrace the responsibility to make sure its growth is powered by renewables, not fossil fuels and it must show its leadership here" continued Cook.

The reports notes that Netflix has one of the largest footprints in data of all companies profiled and racks up one third of all internet traffic in the country. Greenpeace says that while the company said back in 2015 that it would be fully offsetting its carbon footprint that it is likely turning to carbon offsets or unbundled renewable energy to do this.

This year's report includes Asian firms for the first time and notes that while companies like Tencent, Baidu, Alibaba, and Naver are expanding globally they are well behind US tech firms when it comes to moving to renewable energy.

"Leading tech companies in the US have shown that clean power can be both good for the environment and for business. East Asian companies must step up to embrace that reality as well," said Jude Lee, Senior Climate and Energy Campaigner at Greenpeace East Asia.