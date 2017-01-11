 
 

Greenpeace Renewable Energy Report Shows Amazon Is Behind Apple And Google

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 4:23am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google
 

Greenpeace says Asian tech firms are lagging far behind US companies

Greenpeace puts out an annual renewable energy report that looks at how some of the biggest tech companies in the world are doing when it comes to moving their operations to green and renewable energy. In the latest edition of the report Greenpeace has found that Amazon is lagging behind industry stalwarts Apple and Google in the move to renewable energy.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

Amazon isn't alone in lagging on the transition to renewable energy though, the report also lists Netflix and Samsung as being behind other big companies.

"Amazon continues to talk a good game on renewables but is keeping its customers in the dark on its energy decisions. This is concerning, particularly as Amazon expands into markets served by dirty energy," said Greenpeace USA Senior IT Analyst, Gary Cook.

"Like Apple, Facebook, and Google, Netflix is one of the biggest drivers of the online world and has a critical say in how it is powered. Netflix must embrace the responsibility to make sure its growth is powered by renewables, not fossil fuels and it must show its leadership here" continued Cook.

The reports notes that Netflix has one of the largest footprints in data of all companies profiled and racks up one third of all internet traffic in the country. Greenpeace says that while the company said back in 2015 that it would be fully offsetting its carbon footprint that it is likely turning to carbon offsets or unbundled renewable energy to do this.

This year's report includes Asian firms for the first time and notes that while companies like Tencent, Baidu, Alibaba, and Naver are expanding globally they are well behind US tech firms when it comes to moving to renewable energy.

"Leading tech companies in the US have shown that clean power can be both good for the environment and for business. East Asian companies must step up to embrace that reality as well," said Jude Lee, Senior Climate and Energy Campaigner at Greenpeace East Asia.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

18 hours ago, 9:47am CST

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

22 hours ago, 5:49am CST

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

23 hours ago, 4:58am CST

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

2 days ago, 12:49am CST

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

Children&#039;s Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test

Children's Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

1 hour ago

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

2 hours ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

3 hours ago

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

3 hours ago

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

3 hours ago

How to Watch President Obama&#039;s Farewell Address

How to Watch President Obama's Farewell Address

10 hours ago, 5:54pm CST

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

11 hours ago, 4:45pm CST

Henry VIII&#039;s Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

Henry VIII's Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

12 hours ago, 4:04pm CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Business News

Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

18 hours ago, 9:47am CST

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

22 hours ago, 5:49am CST

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

23 hours ago, 4:58am CST

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

The Digital Economy to Create 400 Million Jobs in China

2 days ago, 12:49am CST

More Latest Business News Stories



Latest News

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

Children&#039;s Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test

Children's Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.