 
 

Foxconn Sales Decline Amid Smartphone Slowdown

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 4:40am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

Foxconn sales decline amid smartphone slowdown
 

Foxconn sales take a beating as smartphone sales slow and world economy softens

The name Foxconn is closely tied to the Appel name as Foxconn is the company that actually builds the popular iPhone for Apple. Foxconn reported its first sales decline since the company went public in 1991 on Tuesday. Foxconn reported revenues of 4.356 trillion New Taiwan dollars, which is about $136.38 billion US.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

That is a decline of 2.81% from a year ago. Despite the decline on year, the revenue the firm reported for December did grow by 9.76% to NT$449.63 billion with the growth attributed to orders for the approaching Chinese New Year holidays. The growth in December was also attributed in part to the still robust demand for the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus.

Sales declines were much larger for Foxconn rival Pegatron, which assembles the iPhone 7 model. That firm reported a sales decline of 27.43% to NT$85 billion compared to December of the previous year. Foxconn's fortunes are very much tied to Apple and Apple also saw its first revenue decline since 2001.

Foxconn makes 50% of all revenue from Apple. iPhone shipments declined to 207 million units for 2016 compared to 236 million shipments in 2015. Foxconn is predicted to see sales rebound this year to the tune of 5-10% growth on demand for the new iPhone 8 and a slight rebound in the PC market. Foxconn is the largest assembler of desktop PCs in the world.

Foxconn did make a large purchase in 2016 when it acquired Sharp for display technologies. Foxconn hoped to leverage that advanced display tech from Sharp to win more orders from Apple. Foxconn is also reportedly working to build its own smartphone brand to enjoy higher margins on the products.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

1 hour ago

Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

19 hours ago, 9:47am CST

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

23 hours ago, 5:49am CST

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

1 day ago, 4:58am CST

Don&#039;t Blame the Weather for Your Joint Pains and Aches

Don't Blame the Weather for Your Joint Pains and Aches

1 minute ago

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner as VP Autopilot Software

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner as VP of Autopilot Software

13 minutes ago

NAIAS 2017: Samsung&#039;s Next-Gen Battery can Fast Charge EVs in 20 Minutes

NAIAS 2017: Samsung's Next-Gen Battery can Fast Charge EVs in 20 Minutes

14 minutes ago

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

22 minutes ago

I4U news

Microsoft adds additional controls for your data to Windows 10 Creators Update

23 minutes ago

Playing a Musical Instrument can Sharpen your Senses

Playing a Musical Instrument can Sharpen your Senses

37 minutes ago

George Lucas settles on LA for Art museum

George Lucas settles on LA for Art museum

42 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

2 hours ago

Children&#039;s Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test

Children's Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test

2 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

2 hours ago

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

3 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Business News

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

1 hour ago

Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

19 hours ago, 9:47am CST

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

23 hours ago, 5:49am CST

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

1 day ago, 4:58am CST

More Latest Business News Stories



Latest News

Don&#039;t Blame the Weather for Your Joint Pains and Aches

Don't Blame the Weather for Your Joint Pains and Aches

1 minute ago

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner as VP Autopilot Software

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner as VP of Autopilot Software

13 minutes ago

NAIAS 2017: Samsung&#039;s Next-Gen Battery can Fast Charge EVs in 20 Minutes

NAIAS 2017: Samsung's Next-Gen Battery can Fast Charge EVs in 20 Minutes

14 minutes ago

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

22 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.