 
 

George Lucas Settles On LA For Art Museum

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 4:58am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

George Lucas settles on LA for Art museum
 

Museum will be built at Exposition Park with a $1 billion endowment from Lucas and his wife

George Lucas has finally settled on a location for his art museum after much back and forth and secrecy. The location will be Los Angeles and the museum when finished will house Lucas' own collection of fine art that includes Norman Rockwell paintings, Mad Magazine covers, photography, children's art, and the big draw- props from the Star Wars franchise.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Lucas and his wife are going to pay the money to build the museum and it will be funded via a $1 billion endowment. That money will pay for a futuristic building and park land. The museum of Narrative Art has been years in planning and will include a cinema and digital artwork.

A website for the coming museum is in place and states, "Our collection features the original, artist-made creations, from sketches to storyboards to sets and costumes from movies." Plans for the museum also include lectures and movie screenings along with workshops and school programs.

Originally Lucas planned to place his museum at Chrissy Fields at the Presidio, but those plans were abandoned. Lucas then turned to some lake front property in Chicago, but those plans were met with suits to block the build. San Francisco and LA then began to court Lucas for his museum and finally the location was selected at Exposition Park in LA.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who lobbied heavily for the museum, said, "Millions of Angelenos and visitors will enjoy an extraordinary collection anchored in storytelling — an art that carries so much meaning in the history and legacy of Los Angeles. L.A. is gaining a new jewel."

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

2 hours ago

Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Suspects Arrested

Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Suspects Arrested

1 day ago, 9:19am CST

Donald Trump Stumps Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech

Donald Trump Stumps Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech

1 day ago, 8:53am CST

Foxconn sales decline amid smartphone slowdown

Foxconn sales decline amid smartphone slowdown

17 minutes ago

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

34 minutes ago

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

1 hour ago

Children&#039;s Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test

Children's Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test

1 hour ago

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

3 hours ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

4 hours ago

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

4 hours ago

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

4 hours ago

How to Watch President Obama&#039;s Farewell Address

How to Watch President Obama's Farewell Address

11 hours ago, 5:54pm CST

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

12 hours ago, 4:45pm CST

Henry VIII&#039;s Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

Henry VIII's Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

12 hours ago, 4:04pm CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Celebrity News

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

2 hours ago

Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Suspects Arrested

Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Suspects Arrested

1 day ago, 9:19am CST

Donald Trump Stumps Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech

Donald Trump Stumps Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech

1 day ago, 8:53am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories



Latest News

Foxconn sales decline amid smartphone slowdown

Foxconn sales decline amid smartphone slowdown

17 minutes ago

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

34 minutes ago

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.