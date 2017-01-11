George Lucas settles on LA for Art museum

George Lucas has finally settled on a location for his art museum after much back and forth and secrecy. The location will be Los Angeles and the museum when finished will house Lucas' own collection of fine art that includes Norman Rockwell paintings, Mad Magazine covers, photography, children's art, and the big draw- props from the Star Wars franchise.

Lucas and his wife are going to pay the money to build the museum and it will be funded via a $1 billion endowment. That money will pay for a futuristic building and park land. The museum of Narrative Art has been years in planning and will include a cinema and digital artwork.

A website for the coming museum is in place and states, "Our collection features the original, artist-made creations, from sketches to storyboards to sets and costumes from movies." Plans for the museum also include lectures and movie screenings along with workshops and school programs.

Originally Lucas planned to place his museum at Chrissy Fields at the Presidio, but those plans were abandoned. Lucas then turned to some lake front property in Chicago, but those plans were met with suits to block the build. San Francisco and LA then began to court Lucas for his museum and finally the location was selected at Exposition Park in LA.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who lobbied heavily for the museum, said, "Millions of Angelenos and visitors will enjoy an extraordinary collection anchored in storytelling — an art that carries so much meaning in the history and legacy of Los Angeles. L.A. is gaining a new jewel."