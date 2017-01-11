 
 

Microsoft Adds Additional Controls For Your Data To Windows 10 Creators Update

Most updates will land with the Creators Update for Windows

Microsoft says that Windows 10 users have been asking for more control over their own data and more of an understanding of how their data is collected. To that end Microsoft will launch two new experiences to help users of Windows 10 control their privacy. The first is a web-based privacy dashboard that allows the user to see and control their activity data.

This includes data such as location, search, browsing, and Cortana Notebook data across multiple Microsoft services. The second is a new privacy set up experience in Windows 10. That experience makes it easier to reduce data collected at a basic level and to simplify diagnostic data. Those changes will land soon in a new Windows Insider build and will roll out to everyone when the Windows 10 Creators Update launches.

Microsoft is also wanting to give IT pros more tools to manage telemetry and privacy inside their company. When users are signed into their Microsoft accoutn, you can go to account.microsoft.com/privacy to review and clear data inclduing browsing history, search history, location activity, and Cortana's Notebook in one place.

Microsoft says that is the first step in expanding tools to give users visibility and control over their data across microsoft products and services. More categories will be added over time. A new Windows setup experience is comign to make it easier for users to choose the settings that are right for them. That setup experience will replace the previous Express Settings. Diagnostic data collection has been simplified from three levels to two with basic and full now available. Users that had selected the defunct enhanced level will now need to choose basic or full in the Creators Update.

