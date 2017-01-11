NAIAS 2017: Samsung's Next-Gen Battery Can Fast Charge EVs In 20 Minutes

A number of automakers are working on EVs these days. Most of them are trying to make sure that their EVs get to have a range more than the average offered 350-400 km.

Samsung has plunged in this domain in order to make a new battery which will not only be able to charge faster than others but will have more density as well. The Samsung SDI has introduced a cutting edge battery that has the fastest charging ability which is not shown by another battery these days.

Along with that it has a high density as well which will allow the car to be driven up to 600kms in single charge. Well this will surely bring a revolution in the EV industry. This battery is light in weight which is the reason that it won’t affect the efficiency of the car as well.

It is built on the concept pf “integrated battery module” which is the latest concept of EV batteries on which SDI Samsung is working on. This concept is based on to maximize the safety and energy efficiency of the car.

According to the company this battery will have the capacity to be charged in mere20 minutes and will have 10 percent less components making it weight efficient as well. This kind of innovative technology will surely make Samsung stand at a high position in the EV market.

As the battery which will take as less as 20 minutes to charge will be preferred by most of the EV makers. One problem with the EVs of the current era is that they take time to charge thus time saving and more range is bound to give Samsung batteries an edge over other battery makers.

Sehwoong Jeong, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Automotive Battery & ESS Business of Samsung SDI, emphasized, “By providing the industry-leading technologies and products that meet the demand of our customers and market, we will contribute to a rapid market adoption of EVs in North America and worldwide."