 
 

NAIAS 2017: Samsung's Next-Gen Battery Can Fast Charge EVs In 20 Minutes

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 5:26am CST | by , Updated: Jan 11 2017, 5:28am CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

NAIAS 2017: Samsung&#039;s Next-Gen Battery can Fast Charge EVs in 20 Minutes
Samsung SDI presented an Innovative Next Generation Battery with Fast Charging Capability and High Energy Density that enables Electric Vehicles (EV) to Drive 600km at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) 2017 on the 9th of January, 2017 in COBO Center, Detroit.
  • Samsung Introduced Next-Gen Fastest Charging Battery at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) 2017 in Detroit
 

The high density battery will allow the EVs to drive up to 600Kms. Samsung introduced in its customer exhibition a "high-energy density battery cell of the next generation for a driving range of up to 600km that can fast charge EVs in 20 minutes" as well as an "integrated battery module" concept with a 10% decrease in component units and weight compared to the currently produced models.

A number of automakers are working on EVs these days. Most of them are trying to make sure that their EVs get to have a range more than the average offered 350-400 km.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Samsung has plunged in this domain in order to make a new battery which will not only be able to charge faster than others but will have more density as well. The Samsung SDI has introduced a cutting edge battery that has the fastest charging ability which is not shown by another battery these days.

Along with that it has a high density as well which will allow the car to be driven up to 600kms in single charge. Well this will surely bring a revolution in the EV industry. This battery is light in weight which is the reason that it won’t affect the efficiency of the car as well.

It is built on the concept pf “integrated battery module” which is the latest concept of EV batteries on which SDI Samsung is working on. This concept is based on to maximize the safety and energy efficiency of the car.

According to the company this battery will have the capacity to be charged in mere20 minutes and will have 10 percent less components making it weight efficient as well. This kind of innovative technology will surely make Samsung stand at a high position in the EV market.

As the battery which will take as less as 20 minutes to charge will be preferred by most of the EV makers. One problem with the EVs of the current era is that they take time to charge thus time saving and more range is bound to give Samsung batteries an edge over other battery makers.

Sehwoong Jeong, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Automotive Battery & ESS Business of Samsung SDI, emphasized, “By providing the industry-leading technologies and products that meet the demand of our customers and market, we will contribute to a rapid market adoption of EVs in North America and worldwide."

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

10 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

1 day ago, 5:18am CST

Audi Q8 Unveiled at NAIAS 2017

Audi Q8 Unveiled at NAIAS 2017

1 day ago, 7:27am CST

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

1 day ago, 6:18am CST

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner as VP Autopilot Software

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner as VP Autopilot Software

35 seconds ago

I4U news

Microsoft adds additional controls for your data to Windows 10 Creators Update

10 minutes ago

Playing a Musical Instrument can Sharpen your Senses

Playing a Musical Instrument can Sharpen your Senses

24 minutes ago

George Lucas settles on LA for Art museum

George Lucas settles on LA for Art museum

30 minutes ago

Foxconn sales decline amid smartphone slowdown

Foxconn sales decline amid smartphone slowdown

47 minutes ago

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

2 hours ago

Children&#039;s Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test

Children's Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test

2 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

2 hours ago

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

3 hours ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

4 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Cars & Vehicles

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

10 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

1 day ago, 5:18am CST

Audi Q8 Unveiled at NAIAS 2017

Audi Q8 Unveiled at NAIAS 2017

1 day ago, 7:27am CST

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

2018 Ford F-150 gets new front and rear styling

1 day ago, 6:18am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner as VP Autopilot Software

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner as VP Autopilot Software

35 seconds ago

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

10 minutes ago

Microsoft adds additional controls for your data to Windows 10 Creators Update

10 minutes ago

Playing a Musical Instrument can Sharpen your Senses

Playing a Musical Instrument can Sharpen your Senses

24 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.