 
 

What Happens After Antarctica Loses Larsen C Ice Shelf

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 5:57am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

What Happens After Antarctica Loses Larsen C Ice Shelf
On Nov. 10, 2016, scientists on NASA's IceBridge mission photographed an oblique view of a massive rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf. The IceBridge scientists measured the Larsen C fracture to be about 70 miles long, more than 300 feet wide and about a third of a mile deep. The crack completely cuts through the ice shelf but it does not go all the way across it – once it does, it will produce an iceberg roughly the size of the state of Delaware. Image Credit: NASA/John Sonntag
  • Antarctica will be Letting Go of a Large Lump of Ice Soon
 

It looks like Antarctica will be letting go of a large lump of ice soon. What happens after that is anyone’s wild guess.

The scientists announced a disturbing trend about seven days ago. There was a crack in the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica. It had increased to 11 miles in its length within the span of a month.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

This was something serious and worthy of observation. This floating piece of ice was as large as Scotland and happened to be the fourth largest in Antarctica. 

10% of the total area of Antarctica was to be let loose into the surrounding waterways. While this is a big surprise, there is more in store. We do not know what will happen after this huge lump of ice breaks free of Antarctica.

While Antarctica has lost considerable ice shelves in the past, none of them have been as big as this one. This whopper could virtually change the fate of the earth.

Some researchers have presented worst case scenarios while others have ignored the consequences. There are all sorts of people in the world and the same goes in the world of science. 

Only time will tell what will occur in the future. Larsen A collapsed in 1995 and so did Larsen B soon afterwards. As for the current Larsen C, it has been hanging in there since a long time.

The global warming is responsible for this weakening of the ice surrounding Larsen C. Recently, this process has picked up speed. This shows that things are not stable at all in the region.

Slowly, very slowly, it is disintegrating. The question on everybody’s lips is what will happen next. Some say that it will leave Antarctica exposed and susceptible to an even greater meltdown in the future.  

Yet the experts are not agreed upon the results of this breakup of Larsen C from Antarctica, according to WashingtonPost. The consequences remain unclear at the moment. There are those who predict that the damage wrought will not be as extensive as alarmists have warned us of.

After the collapse, the remainder will take on a concave shape. While concerns are not nil, the fears are not to be exaggerated either. It is a rare event, but that does not mean that the world is about to end tomorrow.

Such is hardly the case. The consequences whatever they will be are not such as to be a cause for doom-mongering. Larsen C will follow a complex and complicated series of actions once it breaks off from Antarctica. All predictions and prognostications for now are premature. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Don&#039;t Blame the Weather for Your Joint Pains and Aches

Don't Blame the Weather for Your Joint Pains and Aches

17 minutes ago

Playing a Musical Instrument can Sharpen your Senses

Playing a Musical Instrument Sharpens the Senses

54 minutes ago

Children&#039;s Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test

Children's Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test

2 hours ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

5 hours ago

2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Makes World Debut at 2017 NAIAS in Detroit

2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Makes World Debut at 2017 NAIAS in Detroit

5 minutes ago

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner as VP Autopilot Software

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner as VP of Autopilot Software

30 minutes ago

NAIAS 2017: Samsung&#039;s Next-Gen Battery can Fast Charge EVs in 20 Minutes

NAIAS 2017: Samsung's Next-Gen Battery can Fast Charge EVs in 20 Minutes

31 minutes ago

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

39 minutes ago

I4U news

Microsoft adds additional controls for your data to Windows 10 Creators Update

40 minutes ago

George Lucas settles on LA for Art museum

George Lucas settles on LA for Art museum

59 minutes ago

Foxconn sales decline amid smartphone slowdown

Foxconn sales decline amid smartphone slowdown

1 hour ago

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

1 hour ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

2 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

3 hours ago

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

4 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Science News

Don&#039;t Blame the Weather for Your Joint Pains and Aches

Don't Blame the Weather for Your Joint Pains and Aches

17 minutes ago

Playing a Musical Instrument can Sharpen your Senses

Playing a Musical Instrument Sharpens the Senses

54 minutes ago

Children&#039;s Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test

Children's Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test

2 hours ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

5 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Makes World Debut at 2017 NAIAS in Detroit

2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Makes World Debut at 2017 NAIAS in Detroit

5 minutes ago

Don&#039;t Blame the Weather for Your Joint Pains and Aches

Don't Blame the Weather for Your Joint Pains and Aches

17 minutes ago

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner as VP Autopilot Software

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner as VP of Autopilot Software

29 minutes ago

NAIAS 2017: Samsung&#039;s Next-Gen Battery can Fast Charge EVs in 20 Minutes

NAIAS 2017: Samsung's Next-Gen Battery can Fast Charge EVs in 20 Minutes

31 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.