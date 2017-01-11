Toyota Unveils 2018 NASCAR Camry at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Recently, Toyota revealed its2018 NASCAR Toyota Camry race car that’s also a debut for Camry’s 2018 production. Displayed at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the vehicle attracts huge audience. The race car will also compete in 2017 in Toyota's NASCAR Premier Series manufacturer’s championship.

It took years in making the 2018 Toyota Camry NASCAR race car, and now its production has become a millstone for the company, said Ed Laukes, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Operations for Toyota Motor Sales (TMS), U.S.A

This new vehicle was designed and manufactured in collaboration with Calty Design Group and TRD. Company claims that driving Camry will make you feel like you are racing.

Camry’s chief designer Masato Katsumata headed the design, but mainly Camry’s 2018 production is designed by engineers from Calty Design Research, Inc., Toyota’s North American design studio, and TRD, U.S.A., Toyota Racing Development. Both companies worked dedicatedly through the entire process.

Calty also collaborated with Toyota and TRD in the past for producing updated NASCAR Camry through Gen-6 models in 2013, and in 2015. Both companies also worked for designing the 2015 NASCAR XFINITY Series Camry and another 2014 Toyota Tundra for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and now the NHRA Funny Car Camry. Toyota also won NASCAR Premier Series competition in 2007, and 2015.

Camry drivers also won the championship of 95 NASCAR Premier Series races for more than 10 seasons. Now NASCAR Camry will appear as a debut in 2017 before its 2018 Camry production will showcase in Toyota showrooms.

NASCAR Camry is ready for its competition at Daytona International Speedway on February 18 in The Clash at Daytona before it could defend the Daytona 500 title on Sunday, Feb. 26.



About Toyota

Toyota is world’s top automaker and inventor of Prius and Mirai Fuel cell vehicle is developing new vehicles through its brands, like Toyota, Lexus, and Scion. The company has built more than 30 million cars and trucks so far. It has 14 plants in the US. It has 1800 dealerships in North America that sold more than 2.8 million cars in 2015.