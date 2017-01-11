 
 

NAIAS 2017: Bosch Showcases Mobility Solutions For Tomorrow In Detroit

NAIAS 2017: Bosch Showcases Mobility Solutions for Tomorrow in Detroit
  • Bosch showcases new connectivity solutions at North American International Auto Show
 

The company showcased automated, connected and electrified technology at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Bosch is a major company of world that is known for its technology products. The company tend to prepare products and services that enhances connectivity in various domains.

This year, Bosch came up with automated, connected and electrified technologies through the showcasing of its new eAxle and Electric Power Steering System at this year’s The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS).

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is regarded as one of the most highly sought after auto show in US. This is the reason that many automakers and technology giants tend to release their auto products in this event. This the reason that Bosch chose the platform of this show in order to showcase its products.

Bosch has come up with a new kind of axle system for electric cars. The Bosch’s eAxle which is an electric axle drive system is a scalable, modular system.

This system will be able to provide 5-10 percent cost efficiency for anybody who would have it in the vehicle. This will work perfectly for both hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

Another thing that is being launched by Bosch is the Engine Compartment Actuator which is a direct current electric motor platform by company. It is specifically designed for actuation tasks in the automotive applications along with environments.

The system will have computing capabilities from 8bit to 32 bit dual core processing unit. It will have the ability to host and utilize the customer specific application software as well.

This technology is pretty unique and will help the future electric vehicles to electrify the current in a much efficient way than ever. This technology is already finalized for the 2017Automotive News PACE Awards.

Experience Bosch's automated, connected and electrified technologies at Bosch Booth at NAIAS 2017 from Monday to Thursday, January 9-12, 2017, on Level Three, Rooms 336-338, Cobo Center n Detroit, Michigan, USA.

