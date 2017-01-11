Three New Flatworm Species Found in Brazil

The biodiversity of the planet refuses to die down despite mankind’s attempts at spreading pollution and depletion of the natural resources. A virtual treasure trove of diversity lies stashed away on the Araucaria forest floor.

It is a moist and humid environment where this biodiversity flourishes despite the setbacks dealt its way by humankind. Among the variety of organisms extant in the region are land flatworms. They comprise a number of invertebrates that have a niche in the tropical region.

Flatworms are on top of the food chain on the forest floor. They consume many other invertebrates. The Araucaria is a part of the Brazilian Atlantic rainforest. It is a wellspring of land flatworms.

The region holds many species that are still unlabeled by man. A study on the matter was recently published in a scientific journal. It stated that three novel land flatworms had been discovered in the region. They all belonged to the genus Cratera.

These flatworms do not have a water retention system in their bodies. Thus they are intolerant to any fluctuations of temperature and humidity. There are a great number of endemic species of these land flatworms.

They form a separate group that has a huge impact on its region and habitat. The names of the three new species relate to the color patterns they possess.

Besides being different from each other owing to their coloring, they also have different reproductive functions. This will come in handy when identifying these novel species of land flatworms. The study was carried out by a Brazilian research team.

This study recently got published in the open access journal ZooKeys.