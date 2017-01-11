 
 

2018 Lexus LS Debuts At The 2017 North American International Auto Show In Detroit

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 7:42am CST | by , Updated: Jan 11 2017, 8:09am CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2018 Lexus LS Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit
Credit: Getty Images
  • Lexus Reimagines Global Flagship Sedan With the All-New 2018 LS

The show is on for all new 2018 Lexus LS 500 in Detroit

Lexus has again come up with all new fifth generation vehicle at 2017 North American international auto show.LS flagship sedan is latest brand, now 90 countries’ showrooms have it.LS does not only reflects Lexus brand, but it also exhibits Japanese culture.

“Not only will the LS symbolize the Lexus brand, it will become the definitive new-generation luxury car embodying Japanese tradition and culture,” said Toshio Asahi, chief engineer for the new LS. “As such, this global pinnacle must go far beyond what the world expects from a luxury car.”

More exciting, wider, lower and longer

All LS new designs are longer and lower than Sedan having bold designs. The new Lexus LC 500 coupe has stunning design that provides high end luxury to the riders. 2018 LS Sedan is wide with latest visionary technology that will surprise everyone.People will love this unconventional vehicle that will provide luxury and functionality, said LS chief engineer, Asahi.

All previous Sedan generations opened up a way for all new 2018 LS that’s safe on road. The company has updated the old name with new technology. The car follows a concept of Omotenashi, Japanese hospitality, taking care of cars driver and passengers in terms of comfort and needs.

“We set previously unheard of targets and resolutely pushed ahead towards these ambitious goals,” said LS chief engineer, Asahi. “The customers who are going to want to own a Lexus flagship are already surrounded by luxury on a daily basis, people who have a sharp eye for authenticity to begin with. We wouldn’t turn their heads with a conventional premium product.”

Dynamic Car

With 2018 LS the driver won’t have to sacrifice comfort, and car’s architecture is up to human needs. The design is now lower and wider than before that enhances center of gravity height and weight, creating a balance. Its 123 inch wheelbase is longer than the previous model.

Latest technology is introduced named VDIM, Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management that manages everything, including steering, braking, suspension and power train. VDIM provides awesome ride with comfort and safety. Further control involves Lexus Dynamic Handling LDH, and stabilizer bars.

The engineers used ultra-high tensile steel and aluminum sheet while creating new LS. New 3.5 liter V6 engine is installed in new LS and both features provide low cost solution to the riders. TheV6 engine offers V8 level power and has less noise thus all these qualities give us economical vehicle.

New LS is the first 10 speed automatic transmission for such high-level vehicle. Though, most passengers prefer advance electronic control system, but paddles are also provided for shifting. The system entirely monitors the ratios of braking, acceleration and lateral-g forces.

We all consider LS the flagship of the Lexus,and the brand has kept its integrity and comfort, said chief designer, Koichi Suga. This is the first sedan with 6 side windows and flush- surface windows. The roof has outer slide that preserves the headroom with low height. Intense CAD development created well radiated spindle grille mesh that changes its texture in different lights.

This LS debut includes 5 wheels designs, like two new 19- and three 20-inch wheel designs. An electroplating technique is used known as sputtering. The hollow rim structure of wheels design reduces the resonance created by the tires.

“The LS is the flagship of the Lexus brand,” said chief designer, Koichi Suga. “More than any other model, it embodies the history and image of Lexus and serves as a symbol for everything the brand stands for.”

All-new 2018 Lexus LS will go sale in U.S. near the end of 2017.

