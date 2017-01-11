 
 

Drone Defense Startup Dedrone Raises Funding From Silicon Valley CEOs

Posted: Jan 11 2017

 

Dedrone gets a seven figures investment from high-profile Silicon valley founders and executives.

Drone defense is a fast growing market and Dedrone is one of the first companies that offers a solution to protect sensitive buildings against drone fly overs.

Dedrone has secured the support of five well-known founders and executives from Silicon Valley, raising a seven-figure amount. Investing in the San Francisco-based start-up are Dominic Orr, CEO of Aruba Networks, Selina Lo, CEO of Ruckus Wireless, Hans Robertson, co-founder and COO of Meraki, Tom Noonan, former chairman, president and CEO of Internet Security Systems, Inc., and Trevor Healy, former CEO of Jajah and Amobee.

"We are delighted that we have been able to win the support of these successful entrepreneurs," says Jörg Lamprecht, co-founder and CEO of Dedrone. "Their know-how and access to their networks are even more important than the money."

Dedrone has raised $10 million in May of 2016.

Dedrone develops DroneTracker, a platform for the detection of civilian drones and defense against their misuse. Protection from drones is a growth market, since the small, unmanned aerial vehicles are not only becoming extremely popular, but also are increasingly being used for crimes such as smuggling, espionage, and terrorist attacks. Dedrone has now about 60 people in San Francisco and Kassel, Germany.

"Drones are going to revolutionize a number of aspects of business and professional life. However, as the drone market is booming, the call for technologies to manage the associated risks is becoming ever louder," explains investor Dominic Orr. "As a pioneer, Dedrone has both a genuine technological advantage and strong sales force to expand its use. Dedrone also is the only supplier in the market that has numerous user references—and that speaks for itself." Selina Lo, CEO of Ruckus Wireless adds “Not many startups are able to realize their business ideas as quickly and as successfully as Dedrone.”

Drone Tracker is used around the world to protect critical infrastructure, stadiums, prisons, and VIPs from illegal or improper intrusion by small drones. Dedrone’s most notable references include the Clinton-Trump televised debates, the Suffolk County prison in New York, the Royal Family of Qatar, and the New York Mets’ stadium. In November of last year, Dedrone was recognized as one of the most promising start-ups in the world as part of the Cisco Innovation Grand Challenge.

The company announced a partnership with Deutsche Telekom to deploy Dedrone drone defense systems end of last year.

