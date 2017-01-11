JAXA Postpones Launch Of World's Smallest Space Rocket Due To Strong Wind

JAXA, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, delayed the launch of mini rocket that was about to transfer a satellite into space. The delay happened due to heavy winds, told an agency official.

Japanese space agency decided to launch 35 feet long, 20 inches in diameter and SS-520 rocket at Uchinoura Space Center in southern Japan, early on Wednesday Named as the smallest rocket, it will transfer 3-kg, 35-centimetre satellite to capture earth’s pictures and data. Private firms funded the rocket with $3.45 million.

Rocket’s playload alone is just 6 pound TRICOM 1 spacecraft, a CubeSat from the University of Tokyo designed for communications and Earth observation experiments.

The agency has not yet set the next launch date. However the spokeswoman of the JAXA told Reuters that "it would usually took at least two days to reschedule a launch."

SS-520-4 will fly towards east of Pacific Ocean and will throw the two lower stages and playload system into the sea after few minutes of its launch.

Engineers claim it to be the most economical rocket named nano-launher for taking smallest satellite in orbit. JAXA said that this research project is based on prevailing technology with low budget.

This will be an experimental launch, and a student created this TRICOM 1 CubeSat stowed in the nose of the SS-520-4, so it’s not only a space research tool, but also an educational tool.

If the launch gets successful, it would be the smallest vehicle to carry an object to space, said JAXA officials.

The satellite launcher was developed on the basis of Japanese SS-520 technology created by IHI Aerospace and JAXA’s Institute of Space and Astronautical Science, which has completed two research missions from Uchinoura and Svalbard, Norway, in 1998 and 2000.

The SS-520 can carry instruments weighing upto 300 pounds to a height of 500 miles, and can expose for few minutes in the space before it falls back to earth.

Rockets target will be an orbit that lies between 11miles and 932 miles at 31 degree angle.