Posted: Jan 11 2017, 8:16am CST | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

If you pay attention to the rumors on different forums, you may have heard about the existence of Apple AR Glasses or at least a plan to produce a pair. It would appear that the rumors are true and that Carl Zeiss will be joining them in the development of the Glasses. (The iGlasses, perhaps?)

The news comes from a fairly reliable source, Robert Scoble, who said in a Facebook post that the two companies are working together on a product.

The biggest shock of this is that the Apple Glasses might be coming out far sooner than we expected - perhaps even within the next year!

"A Zeiss employee confirmed the rumors that Apple and Carl Zeiss AG are working on a light pair of augmented reality/mixed reality glasses that may be announced this year. (I thought it was next year but now that I saw this I believe it will happen this year).

And that explains why there was no augmented reality in Zeiss’s booth even though it was right in the middle of the AR area."

The details on the actual existence of the new Apple AR Glasses are pretty scarce at the moment, but we will keep you updated on any new information we find.

 

