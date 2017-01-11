 
 

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver Aka Kylo Ren

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 9:29am CST | by , Updated: Jan 11 2017, 9:57am CST, in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gallery

7 images
Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren
Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren
Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren
 

Actor Adam Driver will appear in the Snickers Super Bowl 2017 commercial.

Today Snickers annunced the latest star of their award-winning "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign. Actor Adam Driver will appear in the Snickers Super Bowl 2017 ad. The new Snickers superbowl spot marks the third consecutive year the brand will advertise during the Super Bowl and brand's fifth appearance overall.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

Created by BBDO New York, the new Snickers Super Bowl 51 ad is the next installment in the iconic 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' campaign.

"The Snickers 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' Super Bowl commercials have become an annual event," said Adam Driver. "I'm excited to be a part of this iconic commercial moment on the world's biggest stage."

33-year-old Adam Driver is a somewhat unusual choice for the Snickers 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' campaign. The Star Wars star (Kylo Ren) is a favorite with geeks. It appears Snickers is trying to access new audience with Adam Driver.

"Partnering with one of Hollywood's most popular actors is just one way we'll continue to raise the bar to deliver amazing Super Bowl spots," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Snickers Brand Director. "We know our fans are hungry for more, and we have plans that are sure to satisfy before, during and after the game."

Snickers, which is an official NFL sponsor, has a rich history of advertising during the Super Bowl. The brand debuted the very first "You're Not You When You're Hungry" commercial featuring Betty White during Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, which scored with both fans and media. Since then, Snickers has featured dozens of celebrities and athletes around the world as part of the "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign, including Danny Trejo and Steve Buscemi in 2015.

The new commercial is part of a fully integrated 360 campaign to reinforce the brand's connection to hunger satisfaction throughout Super Bowl 51, various elements of which also will feature Driver.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list is already listing the Snickers Super Bowl 2017 commercial. Mars has announced to advertise in the Super Bowl 2017 already back in November. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Gallery

7 images
Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren
Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren
Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

1 day ago, 3:37am CST

Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

1 day ago, 2:43am CST

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Coming

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Coming

1 day ago, 2:35am CST

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Minnie Driver

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Minnie Driver

1 day ago, 1:32am CST

Wonder Woman Villain Might Have Been Confirmed

23 minutes ago

Flashing the Popular V-Sign can Lead to the Theft of Fingerprint Data

Flashing the Popular V-Sign can Lead to the Theft of Fingerprint Data

32 minutes ago

NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut in Detroit

NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut in Detroit

1 hour ago

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

1 hour ago

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

1 hour ago

JAXA Postpones Launch of World&#039;s Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

JAXA Postpones Launch of World's Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

1 hour ago

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday 9am

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday - Updated

1 hour ago

Drone Defense Startup Dedrone Raises Funding from Silicon Valley CEOs

Drone Defense Startup Dedrone Raises Funding from Silicon Valley CEOs

2 hours ago

Consumer Reports Retests New MacBook Pro

Consumer Reports Retests New MacBook Pro

2 hours ago

2018 Lexus LS Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2018 Lexus LS Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2 hours ago

Three New Flatworm Species Found in Brazil

Three New Flatworm Species Found in Brazil

2 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event




Super Bowl

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

1 day ago, 3:37am CST

Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

1 day ago, 2:43am CST

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Coming

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Coming

1 day ago, 2:35am CST

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Minnie Driver

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Minnie Driver

1 day ago, 1:32am CST

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Wonder Woman Villain Might Have Been Confirmed

23 minutes ago

Flashing the Popular V-Sign can Lead to the Theft of Fingerprint Data

Flashing the Popular V-Sign can Lead to the Theft of Fingerprint Data

32 minutes ago

NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut in Detroit

NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut in Detroit

1 hour ago

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.