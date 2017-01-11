Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

Today Snickers annunced the latest star of their award-winning "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign. Actor Adam Driver will appear in the Snickers Super Bowl 2017 ad. The new Snickers superbowl spot marks the third consecutive year the brand will advertise during the Super Bowl and brand's fifth appearance overall.

Created by BBDO New York, the new Snickers Super Bowl 51 ad is the next installment in the iconic 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' campaign.

"The Snickers 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' Super Bowl commercials have become an annual event," said Adam Driver. "I'm excited to be a part of this iconic commercial moment on the world's biggest stage."

33-year-old Adam Driver is a somewhat unusual choice for the Snickers 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' campaign. The Star Wars star (Kylo Ren) is a favorite with geeks. It appears Snickers is trying to access new audience with Adam Driver.

"Partnering with one of Hollywood's most popular actors is just one way we'll continue to raise the bar to deliver amazing Super Bowl spots," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Snickers Brand Director. "We know our fans are hungry for more, and we have plans that are sure to satisfy before, during and after the game."

Snickers, which is an official NFL sponsor, has a rich history of advertising during the Super Bowl. The brand debuted the very first "You're Not You When You're Hungry" commercial featuring Betty White during Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, which scored with both fans and media. Since then, Snickers has featured dozens of celebrities and athletes around the world as part of the "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign, including Danny Trejo and Steve Buscemi in 2015.

The new commercial is part of a fully integrated 360 campaign to reinforce the brand's connection to hunger satisfaction throughout Super Bowl 51, various elements of which also will feature Driver.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list is already listing the Snickers Super Bowl 2017 commercial. Mars has announced to advertise in the Super Bowl 2017 already back in November. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

