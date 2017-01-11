 
 

Wonder Woman Villain Might Have Been Confirmed

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 9:34am CST

 

The villain for the upcoming Wonder Woman movie have been hinted by Chris Pine in his interview with a French magazine

It has hyped to become one of the most anticipated movies in the summer of 2017. Probably because Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman was one of the best highlights in last year’s early release, Batman vs. Superman.

With BvS already hinting to her origin story and what we could expect from the movie, the movie will explore how the princess of the Amazons, Diana of Themyscira become the Wonder Woman that we all know and love.

The movie stars Chris Pine as an American pilot named Steve Trevor in the movie who will be playing the role of Diana’s ally and also her love interest in the movie. Pine recently sat down for an interview with French magazine Studio Cine Live (via CinemaBlend) who also published four new photos.

The interview with Pine in which he talked about his own character and that of Diana’s. He said in a statement that he plays a pilot who works for the Allies and spies on the Germans without their knowledge.

His character steals a notebook filled with scientific formulas in an Ottoman base, he then steals a plane but is shot down in the open sea. According to reports the deadly gas has the capacity to wipe all of humanity.

Trevor’s washes off shore to Diana’s island where he is rescued by her. He tells her of the terrible horrors of war being waged in the world. This causes her to leave her island and fight the terrible forces at work in causing the war.

One of her preliminary missions is to help Trevor find the notebook. In all this, the fans got the first report of who the villain in this movie might be. Ares, the God of War might be the antagonist in the movie.

The son of Zeus who grew to hate his father’s creation in human vows to wipe them off the face of the Earth. While no confirmations were made about who might be playing the character, Danny Huston, who is a World War I German military officer, is guessed to be Ares.

M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind.

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.