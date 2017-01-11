 
 

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled At The North American International Auto Show In Detroit

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 10:14am CST | by , Updated: Jan 11 2017, 10:16am CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
Credit: Getty Images
  • Volkswagen Introduced the all-new 2018 Long Wheel Base Tiguan

Gallery

10 images
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
 

The highly anticipated 2018 Tiguan by VW is officially introduced by the company

We were hearing the news of an upcoming long wheel base Tiguan by Volkswagen from the past few months. The company however chose the North American International Auto Show 2017 in order to showcase the 2018 long wheel base Tiguan.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

The long wheel base Tiguan in based off the award winning MQB architecture. It is considered to have a long wheel base as it has a longer wheelbase by 10.7 inches as compared to the current model. It has an increased cargo space due to extended base by 57 percent which is pretty huge.

The Tiguan is supposed to have seating for four people which can easily be expanded to five by extending the second row of vehicle. There will be an option of a third row as well which will be based on customization options and certain trims in the lineup.

The new Tiguan will come with driver’s assistance technology which will include ACC, Front Assist with pedestrian monitoring, rear traffic monitoring, blind spot monitor and lane assistance. The vehicle will also offer Volkswagen Digital Cockpit that will allow the driver to reconfigure the instrument panel.

All-new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan will be offered in all wheel drive option which will come with four selectable modes. The customers will have the choice of choosing sunroof and power tailgate as well. Among these there will be a number of features to go with the car.

According to Volkswagen, this all new 2018 Tiguan is specially formulated to meet the needs of American customers. It will provide ease of driving with lots of control for the driver and their family. Tiguan will feature an elegant body with sophisticated features of 2.0 liter turbocharged direct injection engine.

“The new Tiguan demonstrates how we plan to give American customers the usability and versatility they demand without sacrificing style or Volkswagen’s trademark driving dynamics,“ said Hinrich J. Woebcken, CEO of the North American Region, Volkswagen.

“Every detail of the Tiguan has been thoughtfully engineered for our U.S. customers to maximize space and convenience, while retaining its performance, agility, and value. We plan to price Tiguan very competitively with other compact SUVs. With the brand-new Tiguan and the all-new Atlas, 2017 is the year of #SUVW.”

Gallery

10 images
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut in Detroit

NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut in Detroit

1 hour ago

2018 Lexus LS Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2018 Lexus LS Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2 hours ago

NAIAS 2017: Bosch Showcases Mobility Solutions for Tomorrow in Detroit

NAIAS 2017: Bosch Showcases Mobility Solutions for Tomorrow in Detroit

2 hours ago

Toyota Unveils 2018 NASCAR Camry at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Toyota Unveils 2018 NASCAR Camry at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

4 hours ago

Let H&amp;R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

Let H&R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

2 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

3 minutes ago

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

13 minutes ago

Wonder Woman Villain Might Have Been Confirmed

41 minutes ago

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

46 minutes ago

Flashing the Popular V-Sign can Lead to the Theft of Fingerprint Data

Flashing the Popular V-Sign can Lead to the Theft of Fingerprint Data

50 minutes ago

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

1 hour ago

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

2 hours ago

JAXA Postpones Launch of World&#039;s Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

JAXA Postpones Launch of World's Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

2 hours ago

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday 9am

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday - Updated

2 hours ago

Drone Defense Startup Dedrone Raises Funding from Silicon Valley CEOs

Drone Defense Startup Dedrone Raises Funding from Silicon Valley CEOs

2 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event




Cars & Vehicles

NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut in Detroit

NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut in Detroit

1 hour ago

2018 Lexus LS Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2018 Lexus LS Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2 hours ago

NAIAS 2017: Bosch Showcases Mobility Solutions for Tomorrow in Detroit

NAIAS 2017: Bosch Showcases Mobility Solutions for Tomorrow in Detroit

2 hours ago

Toyota Unveils 2018 NASCAR Camry at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Toyota Unveils 2018 NASCAR Camry at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

4 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Let H&amp;R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

Let H&R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

2 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

3 minutes ago

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

13 minutes ago

Wonder Woman Villain Might Have Been Confirmed

41 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.