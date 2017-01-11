2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

We were hearing the news of an upcoming long wheel base Tiguan by Volkswagen from the past few months. The company however chose the North American International Auto Show 2017 in order to showcase the 2018 long wheel base Tiguan.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

The long wheel base Tiguan in based off the award winning MQB architecture. It is considered to have a long wheel base as it has a longer wheelbase by 10.7 inches as compared to the current model. It has an increased cargo space due to extended base by 57 percent which is pretty huge.

The Tiguan is supposed to have seating for four people which can easily be expanded to five by extending the second row of vehicle. There will be an option of a third row as well which will be based on customization options and certain trims in the lineup.

The new Tiguan will come with driver’s assistance technology which will include ACC, Front Assist with pedestrian monitoring, rear traffic monitoring, blind spot monitor and lane assistance. The vehicle will also offer Volkswagen Digital Cockpit that will allow the driver to reconfigure the instrument panel.

All-new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan will be offered in all wheel drive option which will come with four selectable modes. The customers will have the choice of choosing sunroof and power tailgate as well. Among these there will be a number of features to go with the car.

According to Volkswagen, this all new 2018 Tiguan is specially formulated to meet the needs of American customers. It will provide ease of driving with lots of control for the driver and their family. Tiguan will feature an elegant body with sophisticated features of 2.0 liter turbocharged direct injection engine.

“The new Tiguan demonstrates how we plan to give American customers the usability and versatility they demand without sacrificing style or Volkswagen’s trademark driving dynamics,“ said Hinrich J. Woebcken, CEO of the North American Region, Volkswagen.

“Every detail of the Tiguan has been thoughtfully engineered for our U.S. customers to maximize space and convenience, while retaining its performance, agility, and value. We plan to price Tiguan very competitively with other compact SUVs. With the brand-new Tiguan and the all-new Atlas, 2017 is the year of #SUVW.”