Let H&R Block And Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

Let's be honest: taxes aren't going to be the highlight of your year. Of course getting the money back is always nice, but it is also a bit of a pain to get them done. This year, H&R Block is trying to make things at least a little better by using Jon Hamm in their newest ad campaign.

The set of ads come from agency Fallon. You may have already seen the first one, which just debuted after Christmas. It uses the tagline "Get your taxes won," putting the brand in direct opposition to competitors. There will be 12 TV spots this season, making it the largest campaign of the brand's history.

The second ads will come this week, and they are killer. They feature Hamm on a movie set explaining the features of H&R Block's tax promos and why they are better than TurboTax.

Adweek talked to the CMO of H&R Block, Kathy Collins, about their marketing. In the interview, she mentioned that last season wasn't the greatest for them, so they knew that they needed to do something to make themselves stand out. In fact, they also want to show that it really does require professionals. They hope people understand that they are leaving money behind if they don't understand tax code, which is now at 75,000 pages.

As for why they chose Jon Hamm, Collins explained: "Because he has range. He had us cracking up on set, and in the next set of ads, you'll see a more dramatic and serious tone. He can pull it all off. The first ads are purposely funny because we wanted people to get engaged quickly and use one of our products. In Chapter 3, the humor fades and we talk about the importance of our expertise and how it can help you win."

Take a look at some of his ads below: