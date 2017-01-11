 
 

Let H&R Block And Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 10:14am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

Let H&amp;R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes
Credit: H&R Block
 

Let's be honest: taxes aren't going to be the highlight of your year. Of course getting the money back is always nice, but it is also a bit of a pain to get them done. This year, H&R Block is trying to make things at least a little better by using Jon Hamm in their newest ad campaign.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

The set of ads come from agency Fallon. You may have already seen the first one, which just debuted after Christmas. It uses the tagline "Get your taxes won," putting the brand in direct opposition to competitors. There will be 12 TV spots this season, making it the largest campaign of the brand's history.

The second ads will come this week, and they are killer. They feature Hamm on a movie set explaining the features of H&R Block's tax promos and why they are better than TurboTax. 

Adweek talked to the CMO of H&R Block, Kathy Collins, about their marketing. In the interview, she mentioned that last season wasn't the greatest for them, so they knew that they needed to do something to make themselves stand out. In fact, they also want to show that it really does require professionals. They hope people understand that they are leaving money behind if they don't understand tax code, which is now at 75,000 pages.

As for why they chose Jon Hamm, Collins explained: "Because he has range. He had us cracking up on set, and in the next set of ads, you'll see a more dramatic and serious tone. He can pull it all off. The first ads are purposely funny because we wanted people to get engaged quickly and use one of our products. In Chapter 3, the humor fades and we talk about the importance of our expertise and how it can help you win."

Take a look at some of his ads below:

 

 

 

 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Foxconn sales decline amid smartphone slowdown

Foxconn sales decline amid smartphone slowdown

5 hours ago

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

5 hours ago

Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

1 day ago, 9:47am CST

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

1 day ago, 5:49am CST

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

49 seconds ago

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

3 minutes ago

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

10 minutes ago

Wonder Woman Villain Might Have Been Confirmed

39 minutes ago

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

44 minutes ago

Flashing the Popular V-Sign can Lead to the Theft of Fingerprint Data

Flashing the Popular V-Sign can Lead to the Theft of Fingerprint Data

48 minutes ago

NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut in Detroit

NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut in Detroit

1 hour ago

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

1 hour ago

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

1 hour ago

JAXA Postpones Launch of World&#039;s Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

JAXA Postpones Launch of World's Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

2 hours ago

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday 9am

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday - Updated

2 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event




Latest Business News

Foxconn sales decline amid smartphone slowdown

Foxconn sales decline amid smartphone slowdown

5 hours ago

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

Greenpeace renewable energy report shows Amazon is behind Apple and Google

5 hours ago

Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

1 day ago, 9:47am CST

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

1 day ago, 5:49am CST

More Latest Business News Stories



Latest News

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

48 seconds ago

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

3 minutes ago

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

10 minutes ago

Wonder Woman Villain Might Have Been Confirmed

39 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.