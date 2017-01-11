 
 

Watch All Nighter New Trailer

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 10:21am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Watch All Nighter New Trailer
  • Things Get Funny and Confusing in the New All Nighter Trailer
 

The new trailer for the comedy All Nighter gives us funny jokes, tough guy and a new definition of all nighter

Expect the unexpected in the new comedy starring Emile Hirsch and JK Simmons, the All Nighter. The movie explores the trip of the tough guy JK Simmons who plays a ‘procurement’ guy Mr. Gallows and the softie Martin who is a musician to look for Ginny who is missing.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

As the trailer starts, we see Analeigh Tipton playing Ginny as she introduces her father to her boyfriend Martin. The two men greet one another and sit down to have a nice dinner. Martin tells Mr. Gallows that he plays the banjo and Mr. Gallows say like Kermit the Frog. Suffice to say the dinner doesn’t end well and we see that six months later, Mr. Gallows shows up at Martin’s door looking for Ginny.

Martin tells him that they broke up but he says that he had been to the place where she went. They end up at a house after a riff about driving and find out that Ginny was into some pretty shady stuff herself.

They get a tagalong to look for her. Martin asks him what he does because they use to joke that he was an arms dealer. Gallows says that he is a procurement guy. They end up in a club where Gallows fight some tough guys while Martin provides verbal assistance.

In a following montage, we see Gallows in a pink shirt getting sucker-punched, a BNE with a knife wielding cray woman inside as they stay up all night and day to look for Ginny and they get chased by the police which is very bad for Martin but seems like routine for Gallows. They end up in jail where one of them gets strangled to unconsciousness.

After title scene features them taking to a diner owner as they request to put something up to help them find Ginny. She says that she already updated a tweet which says, “Baller old guy, creepy young guy. #random #doable.”  All in all, it looks like a fun movie to check out. 

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Wonder Woman Villain Might Have Been Confirmed

46 minutes ago

Lionsgate Powers eSports Franchise &quot;The Immortals&quot;

Lionsgate Powers eSports Franchise "The Immortals"

23 hours ago, 11:02am CST

Watch Baywatch Second Trailer

Watch Baywatch Second Trailer

1 day ago, 9:35am CST

Cars 3 New Trailer Teases Lightning

Cars 3 New Trailer Teases Lightning

1 day ago, 9:17am CST

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

6 minutes ago

Let H&amp;R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

Let H&R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

7 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

8 minutes ago

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

17 minutes ago

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

51 minutes ago

Flashing the Popular V-Sign can Lead to the Theft of Fingerprint Data

Flashing the Popular V-Sign can Lead to the Theft of Fingerprint Data

55 minutes ago

NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut in Detroit

NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut in Detroit

1 hour ago

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

1 hour ago

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

2 hours ago

JAXA Postpones Launch of World&#039;s Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

JAXA Postpones Launch of World's Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

2 hours ago

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday 9am

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday - Updated

2 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event




Latest Movie News

Wonder Woman Villain Might Have Been Confirmed

46 minutes ago

Lionsgate Powers eSports Franchise &quot;The Immortals&quot;

Lionsgate Powers eSports Franchise "The Immortals"

23 hours ago, 11:02am CST

Watch Baywatch Second Trailer

Watch Baywatch Second Trailer

1 day ago, 9:35am CST

Cars 3 New Trailer Teases Lightning

Cars 3 New Trailer Teases Lightning

1 day ago, 9:17am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories



Latest News

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

6 minutes ago

Let H&amp;R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

Let H&R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

7 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

8 minutes ago

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

17 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.