Watch All Nighter New Trailer

Expect the unexpected in the new comedy starring Emile Hirsch and JK Simmons, the All Nighter. The movie explores the trip of the tough guy JK Simmons who plays a ‘procurement’ guy Mr. Gallows and the softie Martin who is a musician to look for Ginny who is missing.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

As the trailer starts, we see Analeigh Tipton playing Ginny as she introduces her father to her boyfriend Martin. The two men greet one another and sit down to have a nice dinner. Martin tells Mr. Gallows that he plays the banjo and Mr. Gallows say like Kermit the Frog. Suffice to say the dinner doesn’t end well and we see that six months later, Mr. Gallows shows up at Martin’s door looking for Ginny.

Martin tells him that they broke up but he says that he had been to the place where she went. They end up at a house after a riff about driving and find out that Ginny was into some pretty shady stuff herself.

They get a tagalong to look for her. Martin asks him what he does because they use to joke that he was an arms dealer. Gallows says that he is a procurement guy. They end up in a club where Gallows fight some tough guys while Martin provides verbal assistance.

In a following montage, we see Gallows in a pink shirt getting sucker-punched, a BNE with a knife wielding cray woman inside as they stay up all night and day to look for Ginny and they get chased by the police which is very bad for Martin but seems like routine for Gallows. They end up in jail where one of them gets strangled to unconsciousness.

After title scene features them taking to a diner owner as they request to put something up to help them find Ginny. She says that she already updated a tweet which says, “Baller old guy, creepy young guy. #random #doable.” All in all, it looks like a fun movie to check out.