 
 

Analysts Predict Launch Of Three New IPads

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 10:30am CST

 

Analysts from KGI Securities predict that Apple will be introducing three types of new tablet in otherwise a very still tablet market. AppleInsider has attributed a note sent to shareholders mentioning future developments of tablets and their arrival come spring.

It is expected that iPad Pro will be getting replaced by a smaller screen size. The new launching models will be nearly 3 inches smaller, 10 inches and 10.5 inches respectively. As history goes to show, the new chip in the upcoming iPads will be called A10X and come with improved iPhone 7 A10 Chipset and powered by TSMC.

Ming-Chi Kuo, the analyst continues his prediction for a third model by detailing a model which will be 9.7 inches and run on a modified version of A9 chip from iPhone 6S.  It is to be made by Samsung.

This model is predicted to be the most selling among the three and will rake up 50-60% of all sales as expected. Unfortunately there is still no upgrade version of 7.9 inch iPad Mini 4 in near future.

