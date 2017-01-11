Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Last week, Esteban Santiago, 26, a former member of Alaska Army National Guard shot and killed 5 people and injured several others. This horrendous act has not only led to tragic loss of life but also has devastated the life of many people and their families. Steve Frappier was among the unfortunate present at the Lauderdale Airport when an armed man started shooting people.

Frappier was lucky enough to escape the incident unhurt and later found out that though he was shot in the back, his MacBook which was in his backpack took the bullet for him. In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Frappier mentioned how he tried to escape the incident by taking cover in a defensive position by putting his backpack on his back like a tortoise shell.

It is still unknown if Santiago was targeting anyone and shooting intentionally. On expert examination it was found out that the bullet entered Frappier’s backpack from the rear side, hit the MacBook ripping through the display and exiting through the air vents on the other side.

Law enforcement has officially inspected the backpack and stated that the bullet entered through a small opening in the backpack and hit the MacBook directly in contact. Esteban Santiago mentioned he heard voices in his head and was checked into mental health institutes previously, as reported by CNN.