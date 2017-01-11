 
 

Toyota Unveils 2018 Camry At The North American International Auto Show 2017 In Detroit

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 11:21am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Toyota Unveils New Camry Sedan at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit
Credit: Getty Images
  • Here comes the new Camry

Toyota has finally released the new Camry

Camry is the iconic car of Toyota. The new and eighth generation Camry Sedan has been revealed by Toyota this week. The reveal was done personally by Akio Toyoda who is the global president of Toyota. He unveiled the new Camry a North American International Auto Show which is being held in Detroit.

The latest Camry had featured a new styling that has made its appeal increase by a number of times. Toyota Camry has always known to be a car that is luxurious and decent to look at. Thus with the new model that will be launched soon in the market, this era of poise will continue making its appearance in the form of Camry.

Toyota Australia executive director sales and marketing Tony Cramb said that the new Camry will arrive in Australia later in the year 2017. It will be available for sale in Australia after it has complete its local manufacturing.

The next generation Camry will be a built in Japan for Australian market and will be focused to be a high quality sedan. The Camry will be available in three powertrains for Australian owners.

It will be available in four cylinder petrol, petrol electric hybrid and V6 petrol. The model will also be provided in a sport style with a stylish model kit that will be made in limited edition.

The new Camry will be the first ever Toyota car to be biased on Toyota New Generation Architecture (TNGA) platform. The best things that define Camry is the comfortable ride, excellent dynamics, excellent handling and top notch performance.

It will have the features of higher torsional rigidity and a fully independent rear suspension. The car will come with the options of 7 inches or 10 inches colored touchscreen.

