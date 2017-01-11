 
 

Zoe Saldana And Tom Holland To Reprise Roles In Avengers: Infinity Wars

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 11:41am CST

 

Zoe Saldana and Tom Holland to Reprise Roles in Avengers: Infinity Wars
Zoe Saldana and Tom Holland confirm in interviews that they are set to appear as Gamora and Spider Man in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity Wars

It is the big one, the stellar project that Marvel in preparing to launch to the world as Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be complete with the two parts of the last Avengers movies. Aptly known as Infinity Wars, the movies are set to be bigger and feature a multitude of characters from the Marvel Comics.

The original Avengers including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk and Hawkeye with later additions; Scarlet Witch, Vision, War Machine and Falcon will be a part of the Infinity Wars cast. What about the rest.

Captain America Civil War was one of a kind movie which featured a huge cast of other characters in a standalone movie. We also got introduced to new characters including Black Panther and Spider Man and also got the addition of Ant Man which was awesome.

So it is exciting for fans to think about how many and which characters will be in the Infinity Wars movies. Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel who play Rocket and Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy had hinted previously that Guardians will be a part of the movies.

As the founders of the Purple Infinity Stone, that is not a surprise. Which of the Guardians will be in the movie was the question. Zoe Saldana recently confirmed to MTV News that her character Gamora is set to feature in the Infinity Wars movie. She did not specify what she would be doing but we know she will be in it.

As far as confirmations go, Tom Holland, who is set to star in the standalone Spider Man movie, Spider Man Homecoming; also confirmed to Italian magazine L’Uomo Vogue (via Slashfilm) that Spider Man will also be featuring in the Infinity Wars movie.

Again, he did not specify in what capacity but we know that Holland’s quirky and witty Spider Man stole the show in Civil War and we can only hope that he does it again.

