GAC Becomes First Chinese Company to Showcase its Cars at NAIAS 2017 in Detroit

Chinese automakers are claiming their position in the overall auto market all around the world. This is the reason that Chinese automakers have started making cars that are on par with a number of fine automakers. This year is the first time that a Chines automaker is arriving in the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit.

The last 12 months also have seen an uproar of Chinese automakers in the international market. Chinese customers have bought a whole lot of cars in the recent years as well. If we talk about Cadillac, the company sold a number of 11,406 cars while this number was 50,000 fewer than the total number sold in US. Ford also has seen a 14% jump in demand and General Motors also sold a record of 3.87 million vehicles in the country.

GAC Motors is a very fast growing automotive brand in Asia. The company is unveiling three new models in the auto show. The showcases vehicles include GS7 which is a five seater SUV, the Esprit concept hybrid crossover and an electric car that is called the GE3. These cars are bound to make a great impact on the customers and global auto market.

The company is claiming that its EV GE3 will be able to offer a range of 192 miles on a single charge. The crossover which is still a concept is specially designed and targeted for the young generation of a car buyers. It is also being suggested that it might come with a removable top in future in another variant.

"The US has one of the most developed auto industries in the world with a hundred years of auto history and culture, people have reached social consensus in the essential attributes of cars, and high-quality auto products have very broad market space," said Yu Jun, general manager of GAC Motor

Companies like GAC introducing their new models in the international market mean a revolution in terms of new automakers is about to come.