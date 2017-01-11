 
 

World's Oldest Silk Found In 8500 Years Old Tombs In China

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 12:01pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

World&#039;s Oldest Silk Found in 8500 Years Old Tombs in China
Getty Images
  • Oldest Sample of Silk found in Chinese Tombs
 

The oldest sample of silk which is 8500 years old has been found in Chinese tombs.

The oldest existence of silk material has been discovered in a Neolithic tomb in China. It has been preserved since the past 8500 years or so. This is plain evidence of the existence of silk during the Neolithic age.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

There is talk of people being buried in these tombs while they were wrapped in silk. Chinese archaeologists probed three tombs at the site. The site is termed Jiahu and it is located in the Henan Province of China. 

These tombs hold great importance for archaeologists in terms of the wealth of age-old materials they hold in store. The earliest musical instruments (bone flutes) were found at this site.

The most ancient beverage which consisted of honey, rice and fruit was also found in the region among the ruins. Also the earliest samples of domesticated rice was extant here.

Finally, Chinese textual characters (pictographic writing) is seen here for the first time. The fact that silkworm breeding began here and silk was woven in the area is something which really interests the scientists.  

According to legendary sources, silk-making began in China thousands of years ago when an empress disentangled the threads around a silkworm cocoon which had fallen in her teacup.

The soil from the region still shows evidence of peptides of silk fibroin. This is a protein found in silk strands. Previous evidence of silk-weaving in the region was confined to the necessary tools of the trade.

Yet now visible evidence of the actual presence of silk has been found which is a great surprise for the Chinese scientists. Silk disintegrates easily and so finding direct evidence of it is a difficult thing. 

Weaving implements and needles made of bones were also found. Thus it seems that the residents of Jiahu must have known the necessary skills needed to weave silk strands.

Further evidence will be forthcoming soon, according to Mail Online. Till then all we can do is cross our fingers and wait. Meanwhile, in the future, the researchers will be examining other sites to see whether there are any signs of silk-weaving there or not.

The Neolithic revolution was a landmark event on the timescale of human history. It saw the beginnings of agriculture and livestock farming. Humanity on the whole shifted away from hunting and gathering and moved towards a more sedentary lifestyle during the course of this revolution in mode of living.  

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Byzantine Woman Died of Fatal Infection 800 Years Ago

Byzantine Woman Died of Fatal Infection 800 Years Ago

1 hour ago

Charon is Saving Pluto&#039;s Atmosphere from Decay

Charon is Saving Pluto's Atmosphere from Decay

1 hour ago

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

2 hours ago

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

2 hours ago

GAC Becomes First Chinese Company to Showcase its Cars at NAIAS 2017 in Detroit

GAC Becomes First Chinese Company to Showcase its Cars at NAIAS 2017 in Detroit

1 hour ago

Zoe Saldana and Tom Holland to Reprise Roles in Avengers: Infinity Wars

Zoe Saldana and Tom Holland to Reprise Roles in Avengers: Infinity Wars

1 hour ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

1 hour ago

Toyota Unveils New Camry Sedan at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

Toyota Unveils 2018 Camry at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

1 hour ago

Apple Has Released Statement Over Consumer Reports MacBook Pro Battery Tests

Apple Has Released Statement Over Consumer Reports MacBook Pro Battery Tests

1 hour ago

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth

1 hour ago

Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

2 hours ago

Analysts Predict Launch Of Three New iPads

Analysts Predict Launch Of Three New iPads

2 hours ago

Watch All Nighter New Trailer

Watch All Nighter New Trailer

2 hours ago

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2 hours ago

Let H&amp;R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

Let H&R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

2 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event




Latest Science News

Byzantine Woman Died of Fatal Infection 800 Years Ago

Byzantine Woman Died of Fatal Infection 800 Years Ago

1 hour ago

Charon is Saving Pluto&#039;s Atmosphere from Decay

Charon is Saving Pluto's Atmosphere from Decay

1 hour ago

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

2 hours ago

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

GAC Becomes First Chinese Company to Showcase its Cars at NAIAS 2017 in Detroit

GAC Becomes First Chinese Company to Showcase its Cars at NAIAS 2017 in Detroit

1 hour ago

Byzantine Woman Died of Fatal Infection 800 Years Ago

Byzantine Woman Died of Fatal Infection 800 Years Ago

1 hour ago

Charon is Saving Pluto&#039;s Atmosphere from Decay

Charon is Saving Pluto's Atmosphere from Decay

1 hour ago

Zoe Saldana and Tom Holland to Reprise Roles in Avengers: Infinity Wars

Zoe Saldana and Tom Holland to Reprise Roles in Avengers: Infinity Wars

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.