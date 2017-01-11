 
 

You Can Now Vote For The Next Monopoly Tokens

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens
Whenever you play Monopoly, you probably have a token that is your favorite. It is the one that is guaranteed to help you win and if you aren't that token, you will have the worst game of your life.

In 2013, Hasbro, the makers of the game, took the iron out of the game and replaced it with a cat, as chosen by Facebook. Since then, they haven't replaced any tokens. Now, they are turning to the internet again to vote for new tokens that will replace all of the old ones in a way to boost flagging sales of the game.

Gamers can visit the Vote Monopoly site to choose their favorites out of more than 50 options. The old tokens are on the list, so you can vote to keep them in as well.

The voting takes place inside of a digital house where the shelves and furniture are lined with classic and new token options. You can listen to the jazzy music as you try to get a closer look at the figurines. Some of the standouts are a bike, a helicopter, and a sailboat. Funnier options include sliced bread and a fuzzy slipper.

Of course, there are also some tech options that will appeal to a younger generation, including a 50s TV, and 80scell phone, and a 90s iMac. Then there are emojis, hashtags, and even a Rich Uncle Pennybags version of the emoji face. Unfortunately, there aren't any robot tokens.

Voting is open to anyone on the internet until January 31. The chosen tokens will then be put into games that will hit stores this summer. A special edition called "Token Madness" will offer the original tokens and the new winners.

