 
 

Baboons Use Human Speech-Like Vowel Sounds

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 3:27am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Baboons Use Human Speech-Like Vowel Sounds
This is a baboon vocalizing. Photo Credit: Getty Images
  • Baboon Grunts contain Vowels that bear a Close Resemblance to Human Speech
 

It seems that baboon grunts contain vowels that bear a close resemblance to human speech.

Human beings are unique among the animal species for possessing a codified language that allows one generation to pass on its culture to the next one. This is how our knowledge base expands with the passage of time.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Animals have rudimentary speech patterns that are much more primitive than human speech. Take baboons, for example. Their grunts, barking calls, cries during intercourse and general rowdiness shows that they possess some of the vowels that human beings have in their linguistic repertoire. 

Human beings use many vowels during the course of their speech patterns. Baboons too use five vowel sounds.

The study regarding this was published in the journal PLOS ONE by Louis-Jean Boë, Grenoble Alpes University, France, and colleagues.

The human larynx or voice box is situated at a lower place in the anatomy. This allows it to produce sets of irregular vowels. However, primates tend to possess a higher larynx and so it had been supposed that they didn’t produce these vowels.

Language probably began between 70,000 and 100,000 years ago. The missing link between primate calls and human speech has always remained enigmatic.  

Little if any research had been done on the matter up until now. Yet with this study matters have been put to rest. 1335 vocal calls of 15 male and female Guinea baboons were analyzed by scientists.

These took place in widely different scenarios. Also the anatomy of the larynx of two baboons that had died was examined in detail by the researchers.

Baboons apparently produce five vocalizations that contain vowels that have resemblance to human speech. Even the tongue muscles that are needed to roll off the vowel vocalizations show a similarity between human beings and baboons. 

The common ancestors of baboons and humans so many years ago may have had this vowel vocalization-producing capacity. This may have been present some 25 million years ago in the past.

Our animal roots are something about which there can be little if any dispute since the fossil evidence and evolutionary theory pinpoint it so clearly. Change after all is the law of life.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Physicists Squeeze Light to Cool Tiny Drum to Lowest Temperature Ever

Physicists Squeeze Light to Cool Tiny Drum to Lowest Temperature Ever

32 minutes ago

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

4 hours ago

Scientists use E.coli Bacteria to Produce key Bio-chemical

Scientists use E.coli Bacteria to Produce key Bio-chemical

7 hours ago

Scientists Say They have Discovered the Missing Element inside the Earth’s Core

Scientists Say They have Discovered the Missing Element inside the Earth’s Core

14 hours ago, 1:30pm CST

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

20 minutes ago

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

45 minutes ago

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at GameStop Starting Wednesday

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at GameStop Starting Wednesday

1 hour ago

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

2 hours ago

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

12 hours ago, 4:11pm CST

The LEGO Batman Game App Official Trailer Released

The LEGO Batman Game App Official Trailer Released

15 hours ago, 1:12pm CST

World&#039;s Oldest Silk Found in 8500 Years Old Tombs in China

World's Oldest Silk Found in 8500 Year Old Tombs in China

16 hours ago, 12:01pm CST

GAC Becomes First Chinese Company to Showcase its Cars at NAIAS 2017 in Detroit

GAC Becomes First Chinese Company to Showcase its Cars at NAIAS 2017 in Detroit

16 hours ago, 11:52am CST

Byzantine Woman Died of Fatal Infection 800 Years Ago

Byzantine Woman Died of Fatal Infection 800 Years Ago

16 hours ago, 11:43am CST

Charon is Saving Pluto&#039;s Atmosphere from Decay

Charon is Saving Pluto's Atmosphere from Decay

16 hours ago, 11:43am CST

Zoe Saldana and Tom Holland to Reprise Roles in Avengers: Infinity Wars

Zoe Saldana and Tom Holland to Reprise Roles in Avengers: Infinity Wars

16 hours ago, 11:41am CST


Featured News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event




Latest Science News

Physicists Squeeze Light to Cool Tiny Drum to Lowest Temperature Ever

Physicists Squeeze Light to Cool Tiny Drum to Lowest Temperature Ever

32 minutes ago

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

4 hours ago

Scientists use E.coli Bacteria to Produce key Bio-chemical

Scientists use E.coli Bacteria to Produce key Bio-chemical

7 hours ago

Scientists Say They have Discovered the Missing Element inside the Earth’s Core

Scientists Say They have Discovered the Missing Element inside the Earth’s Core

14 hours ago, 1:30pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

19 minutes ago

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

20 minutes ago

Physicists Squeeze Light to Cool Tiny Drum to Lowest Temperature Ever

Physicists Squeeze Light to Cool Tiny Drum to Lowest Temperature Ever

32 minutes ago

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

45 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.