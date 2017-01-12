No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

German luxury car maker BMW opts out again of the Super Bowl.
Car makers use again the Super Bowl as stage to advertise new models. So far Mercedes, Audi, Honda, Lexus, and Kia have officially confirmed to advertise in the Super Bowl 2017. While German car makers Audi and Mercedes are in the Big Game, BMW is again not.
Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights
BMW last advertised in the Super Bowl in 2015. Back then the company promoted the BMW i3 electric car. Trudy Hardy, vice president of marketing for BMW of North America, said to AutoNews at the NAIAS that the timing wasn’t right for the brand. BMW introduced the new M2 Coupe in Detroit and also the new new 5-series lineup.
We expect many more car brands to come forward with their Super Bowl 2017 ad plans after the NAIAS 2017 ends. Toyota will not be making an appearance in the Big Game this year. The Japanese car maker is sitting out Super Bowl 2017.
The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all brands that put down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.
The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.
The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.
Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.
I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.