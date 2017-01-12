No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

Car makers use again the Super Bowl as stage to advertise new models. So far Mercedes, Audi, Honda, Lexus, and Kia have officially confirmed to advertise in the Super Bowl 2017. While German car makers Audi and Mercedes are in the Big Game, BMW is again not.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

BMW last advertised in the Super Bowl in 2015. Back then the company promoted the BMW i3 electric car. Trudy Hardy, vice president of marketing for BMW of North America, said to AutoNews at the NAIAS that the timing wasn’t right for the brand. BMW introduced the new M2 Coupe in Detroit and also the new new 5-series lineup.

We expect many more car brands to come forward with their Super Bowl 2017 ad plans after the NAIAS 2017 ends. Toyota will not be making an appearance in the Big Game this year. The Japanese car maker is sitting out Super Bowl 2017.