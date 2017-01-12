 
 

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 4:06am CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced
 

GM owned Buick will be back at the Big Game with a Super Bowl 2017 Ad.

Buick treated superbowl fans to stunning model Emily Ratajkowski in the brand's 2016 Super Bowl commercial. A Buick Super Bowl 2017 commercial is in the making. “We will be back in the Super Bowl for the second year in a row,” Buick spokesman Stuart Fowle said to Detroit News.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

Buick has not revealed yet any details about the Buick Super Bowl 2017 ad. Last year the Buick Cascada Convertible was featuring in Big Game. This year the company might feature the new Buick Envision SUV.

Buick joins car makers Mercedes, Audi, Honda, Lexus, and Kia in advertising in the Super Bowl 2017. BMW and Toyota have confirmed to opt out of the Big Game. 

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list is now also listing Buick as a brand that will get a Super Bowl 2017 commercial. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

24 minutes ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

16 hours ago, 11:27am CST

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

17 hours ago, 10:13am CST

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

18 hours ago, 9:29am CST

Physicists Squeeze Light to Cool Tiny Drum to Lowest Temperature Ever

Physicists Squeeze Light to Cool Tiny Drum to Lowest Temperature Ever

11 minutes ago

Baboons Use Human Speech-Like Vowel Sounds

Baboons Use Human Speech-Like Vowel Sounds

39 minutes ago

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at GameStop Starting Wednesday

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at GameStop Starting Wednesday

51 minutes ago

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

2 hours ago

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

4 hours ago

Scientists use E.coli Bacteria to Produce key Bio-chemical

Scientists use E.coli Bacteria to Produce key Bio-chemical

7 hours ago

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

11 hours ago, 4:11pm CST

Scientists Say They have Discovered the Missing Element inside the Earth’s Core

Scientists Say They have Discovered the Missing Element inside the Earth’s Core

14 hours ago, 1:30pm CST

The LEGO Batman Game App Official Trailer Released

The LEGO Batman Game App Official Trailer Released

14 hours ago, 1:12pm CST

World&#039;s Oldest Silk Found in 8500 Years Old Tombs in China

World's Oldest Silk Found in 8500 Year Old Tombs in China

16 hours ago, 12:01pm CST

GAC Becomes First Chinese Company to Showcase its Cars at NAIAS 2017 in Detroit

GAC Becomes First Chinese Company to Showcase its Cars at NAIAS 2017 in Detroit

16 hours ago, 11:52am CST


Featured News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event




Super Bowl

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

24 minutes ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

16 hours ago, 11:27am CST

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

17 hours ago, 10:13am CST

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

18 hours ago, 9:29am CST

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Physicists Squeeze Light to Cool Tiny Drum to Lowest Temperature Ever

Physicists Squeeze Light to Cool Tiny Drum to Lowest Temperature Ever

11 minutes ago

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

24 minutes ago

Baboons Use Human Speech-Like Vowel Sounds

Baboons Use Human Speech-Like Vowel Sounds

39 minutes ago

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at GameStop Starting Wednesday

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at GameStop Starting Wednesday

51 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.