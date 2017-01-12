Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Buick treated superbowl fans to stunning model Emily Ratajkowski in the brand's 2016 Super Bowl commercial. A Buick Super Bowl 2017 commercial is in the making. “We will be back in the Super Bowl for the second year in a row,” Buick spokesman Stuart Fowle said to Detroit News.

Buick has not revealed yet any details about the Buick Super Bowl 2017 ad. Last year the Buick Cascada Convertible was featuring in Big Game. This year the company might feature the new Buick Envision SUV.

Buick joins car makers Mercedes, Audi, Honda, Lexus, and Kia in advertising in the Super Bowl 2017. BMW and Toyota have confirmed to opt out of the Big Game.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list is now also listing Buick as a brand that will get a Super Bowl 2017 commercial. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

