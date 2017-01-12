 
 

Reserver Your Super Bowl LI Tickers And Pay Only If Your Team Goes

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 4:30am CST | by , in News | Latest Sports News

 

Reserver your Super Bowl LI Tickers and Pay only if Your Team Goes
 

Reservation fee is $1,000 and charge will be made on January 22 if your team goes to the big game

If your team is one of the handful left vying for a chance to play at Super Bowl LI in Texas, here is a unique chance for you to make it to the game. Ticketmaster and On Location Experiences have teamed up to offer a cool way for football fans to make it to the big game. You can reserve an entire ticket package with $1,000 down that will be charged on January 22, only if your team advances.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

That means if you are a Houston Texans fan, you won't be charged. Cowboys fans probably need to be ready to cough up the remainder of the money and free up the weekend to attend the game. If your team does advance, you will need to be ready to cough up the remainder of the cost of the package. Packages start with the Select Package at a cost of $5,949.

That package includes seats in the upper level corner or end zone, VIP three-hour pre-game party in the NRG Arena, priority stadium access with early entry, priority option to book hotel rooms, transportation, and additional exclusive experiences. There are several other levels of access with pricing not announced.

Elite Package gets you seats in the lower level corner or end zone or upper level sideline and lots more. Premium Package gets you corner club or sideline seats and more. The biggest package is the Diamond Package with sideline club seats, on-field access after the trophy is handed out, and chef made food among other things.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

Dec 22 2016, 7:59pm CST

Cubs Win World Series The First Time 108 Years

Cubs Win World Series The First Time 108 Years

Nov 3 2016, 2:41am CDT

Ronda Rousey May Be Retiring

Ronda Rousey May Be Retiring

Nov 1 2016, 7:11pm CDT

FanDuel and DraftKings May Be Merging

FanDuel and DraftKings May Be Merging

Oct 31 2016, 11:03am CDT

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

24 minutes ago

Physicists Squeeze Light to Cool Tiny Drum to Lowest Temperature Ever

Physicists Cool Microscopic Drum Below Quantum Limit

36 minutes ago

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

49 minutes ago

Baboons Use Human Speech-Like Vowel Sounds

Baboons Use Human Speech-Like Vowel Sounds

1 hour ago

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at GameStop Starting Wednesday

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at GameStop Starting Wednesday

1 hour ago

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

2 hours ago

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

4 hours ago

Scientists use E.coli Bacteria to Produce key Bio-chemical

Scientists use E.coli Bacteria to Produce key Bio-chemical

7 hours ago

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

12 hours ago, 4:11pm CST

Scientists Say They have Discovered the Missing Element inside the Earth’s Core

Scientists Say They have Discovered the Missing Element inside the Earth’s Core

15 hours ago, 1:30pm CST

The LEGO Batman Game App Official Trailer Released

The LEGO Batman Game App Official Trailer Released

15 hours ago, 1:12pm CST


Featured News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event




Latest Sports News

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

Dec 22 2016, 7:59pm CST

Cubs Win World Series The First Time 108 Years

Cubs Win World Series The First Time 108 Years

Nov 3 2016, 2:41am CDT

Ronda Rousey May Be Retiring

Ronda Rousey May Be Retiring

Nov 1 2016, 7:11pm CDT

FanDuel and DraftKings May Be Merging

FanDuel and DraftKings May Be Merging

Oct 31 2016, 11:03am CDT

More Latest Sports News Stories



Latest News

Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

22 minutes ago

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

24 minutes ago

Physicists Squeeze Light to Cool Tiny Drum to Lowest Temperature Ever

Physicists Cool Microscopic Drum Below Quantum Limit

36 minutes ago

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

49 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.