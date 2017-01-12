Reserver your Super Bowl LI Tickers and Pay only if Your Team Goes

If your team is one of the handful left vying for a chance to play at Super Bowl LI in Texas, here is a unique chance for you to make it to the game. Ticketmaster and On Location Experiences have teamed up to offer a cool way for football fans to make it to the big game. You can reserve an entire ticket package with $1,000 down that will be charged on January 22, only if your team advances.

That means if you are a Houston Texans fan, you won't be charged. Cowboys fans probably need to be ready to cough up the remainder of the money and free up the weekend to attend the game. If your team does advance, you will need to be ready to cough up the remainder of the cost of the package. Packages start with the Select Package at a cost of $5,949.

That package includes seats in the upper level corner or end zone, VIP three-hour pre-game party in the NRG Arena, priority stadium access with early entry, priority option to book hotel rooms, transportation, and additional exclusive experiences. There are several other levels of access with pricing not announced.

Elite Package gets you seats in the lower level corner or end zone or upper level sideline and lots more. Premium Package gets you corner club or sideline seats and more. The biggest package is the Diamond Package with sideline club seats, on-field access after the trophy is handed out, and chef made food among other things.