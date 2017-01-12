Bad Boy XTO Off-road Buggies recalled

Owners of the Bad Boy XTO and Bone Collector XTO off-road buggies made by Textron Specialized Industries need to be aware that 1,100 of the buggies have been recalled. The recall is the result of two accidents with the buggies that led to death or serious injury. In both of the accidents that forced recall, rollovers were involved.

In one accident a 14-year-old boy was killed in 2014 and in the other, an adult operator suffered a serious leg injury from the accident. The CPSC.gov website says the the issue is that the vehicels lack seat belts and pose risk of serious injury or death in an accident.

The recalled vehicles are battery powered and have a bench seat for drivers and passenger up front and a rear facing bench for two more people in the back. The vehicles were sold in multiple colors and have the model name printed on the side and front panels. The recall covers vehicles with serial numbers ranging from 8000020 to 8004934. Serial numbers are located on the steering column.

These vehicles weren't cheap selling for between $13,200 and $14,200. The fix is the free installation of seatbelts and this is what the manufacturer is offering to do at no cost. All known purchasers of these vehicles will be contacted by Textron Specialized Industries. If you own one of these vehicles you can also contact the company online or at 855-738-3711.