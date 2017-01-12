 
 

Apple AirPods Dominate Wireless Headphone Sales In 2016

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 5:04am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

AirPods premiere was the biggest headphone sales day of 2016

If you thought the Apple AirPods wireless headphones were silly and would probably get lost, most consumers didn't agree with you. The AirPods have dominated the wireless headphone sales charts since launch day and have helped push the entire headphone market to significant sales numbers for 2016 according to Slice. In December 2016, Slice says that 75% of headphones sold online were wireless, December was also the month AirPods launched.

On December 13 when the AirPods launched, spending on headphones was up ten times higher than the pre-holiday average in 2016. That launch day was also the largest single day sales for online headphones during the year.

Prior to the AirPods launch, Beats headphones dominated the sales charts since 2015. Slice says that 32% of wireless headphones sold during Cyber Weekend were Beats. Since AirPods launched they have grabbed 26% of the wireless headphone market. Interestingly Appel also owns Beats.

Third place in the headphone market goes to Bose with 10.5% market share. The most common buyer for AirPods are males with 85% of all purchasers being male according to Slice. Most of those male buyers were Millennials followers by Gen X'ers. Slice gathers its buying data from a panels of over 4.4 million online shoppers and measures sales directly from the consumer across all retailers.

