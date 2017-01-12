Full Wolf Moon 2017: How to Watch Full Moon This January

Full moon appeared in January 11 2017 and reached its full phase today. Skywatchers can even view full moon on January 12 at night. Slooh community observatory will webcast the moon live at Slooh.com at 8.30pm today.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

2017s full moons are named by Native American tribes who live in east and north parts of America. Each month’s full moon has its name, like January’s moon is called Wolf Moon, according to information by Farmers ‘Almanac.

Space.com video will also tell you why full moon happens. Research shows that wolf packs wander in Indian villages during January’s snow and intense cold that’s why it’s named Wolf Moon. Native American tribes also call it Old Moon or Moon after Yule, and some other people call it Snow Moon.

In the south of America, January’s full moon is called Hay Moon, Thunder Moon, Buck Moon, and Mead Moon, as described by Earthsky.org.

Every month of the year has full moon that happens after every 29.53 days. Full Moon happens when moon, earth and sun line up where earth exits in the center. Skywatchers can hardly see lunar near side, because moon and earth are locked together.

In full moon lunar eclipse also happen,but solar eclipse happens in new moon when it’s between sun and earth. Moon is tilted 5 degree, but if moon and earth are in same plane then solar and lunar eclipse would occur every year, every month.

People can watch lunar surface without any telescope, like they can see Maria, the dark regions that have basaltic rocks which developed by ancient lavas. In Latin language, Maria means seas, which according to early astronomers were large containers of liquid water.

You can also watch full moon live stream on Slooh.