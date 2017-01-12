 
 

IPhone Sells 1.2 Billion Units In A Decade

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 5:26am CST | in News | Latest Business News

 

iPhone spurred an entire ecosystem that generated billions and billions in revenue

To say the iPhone changed the mobile phone market would be an understatement. An argument could be made that the current smartphone market is all thanks to the iPhone that really pushed smartphones into the limelight. Asymco has put together some charts that outline the sort of sales that the iPhone has racked up over the years.

During the first ten years that the iPhone was on the market, the device will have sold at least 1.2 billion units making it the most successful product of all time according to the research firm. Not only has Apple racked up huge sales numbers for the iPhone, the device also ushered in an entire ecosystem with iOS. Apple's iOS is now used on the iPod touch, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV with combined sales for all the iOS products expected to reach 1.75 billion units over a decade.

Asymco thinks that by the end of 2018, the iOS ecosystem will have sold 2 billion units. The revenue tied to all those sales is staggering with iOS product sales expected to reach $980 billion by the middle of 2017. The iOS services revenue generated from those products is significant and totals more than $100 billion to date.

Asymco says that developers building apps for iOS devices have been paid more than $60 billion and the rate of payments to devs has reached $20 billion per year. Those numbers don't include mobile first or mobile mainly business like Facebook, Twitter, and a slew of others including YouTube. Asymco figures that cumulative revenues enabled by iOS across all those business types is in the area of $500 billion.

