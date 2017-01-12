 
 

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teasers Surface

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 5:40am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Teasers Surface
 

Dodge Demon is returning and it won't be an econobox like the Dart

Sometimes muscle car fans get excited when Dodge announces a storied nameplate is going to return only to be disappointed. Think Dodge Dart. This time out I don't think that we will be disappointed with Dodge teasing a new Challenger SRT Demon. Demon is one of those storied muscle car nameplates and this one won't be a FWD econobox like the Dart.

So far all we have to go on to learn about the car is a video that teases the car and its design process. There will be more videos coming leading up to the official unveil of the car at the New York Auto show.

"Most cars attempt to be everything to everybody. Then there are the rare few that revel in a single objective, rendering them totally irresistible to a subculture," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. "The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is conceived, designed and engineered for a subculture of enthusiasts who know that a tenth is a car and a half second is your reputation."

I'm not a big fan of teasers personally, but I will put the first video below for you to watch. We expect some big power with Dodge saying it is "raising the bar again" after the debut of the Hellcat. If this car is hotter than the Hellcat it will be impressive.

