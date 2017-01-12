 
 

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 9:26am CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads
 

Automotive companies will be again play a big role at the Big Game. Here are the car companies that are confirmed to advertise at the Super Bowl 2017.

Super Bowl ads are traditionally dominated by car, beer and movie ads. It is already clear that the car companies are back at the Super Bowl 2017. From the 17 brands so far confirmed to advertise at the Super Bowl LI, six are automotive brands. Last year nine car Super Bowl commercials aired during the Super Bowl 50.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

The Super Bowl audience is a great match for car makers. Car companies can celebrate their new cars for the year in elaborate commercials to a huge audience of over 100 million viewers. The car companies that officially announced their Super Bowl 2017 participation include Audi, Buick, Honda, Kia, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz.

So far no car brands has revealed any details about their Super Bowl commercials. Most of the Super Bowl 2017 ad teasers and supporting social media campaigns will be released after the NFL Playoffs end on January 22

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list is steadily growing and has now about 25% of all Super Bowl 2017 ads expected. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show.

The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Reserve your Super Bowl LI Tickers and Pay only if Your Team Goes

Reserve Your Super Bowl LI Tickets and Pay only if Your Team Makes it to the Big Game

2 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

6 hours ago

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

6 hours ago

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

6 hours ago

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display

13 minutes ago

Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

28 minutes ago

HTC U Play Announced With 5.2&quot; 1080p Display

HTC U Play Announced With 5.2" 1080p Display

53 minutes ago

Urban Myths Trailer Released: See Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Urban Myths Trailer Released: See Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

58 minutes ago

Your Appendix Might Be Important After All

Your Appendix Might Be Important After All

1 hour ago

iOS Makes Apple $1 trillion in Revenues

iOS Makes Apple $1 trillion in Revenues

2 hours ago

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Debuts at New York Auto Show

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Debuts at New York Auto Show

4 hours ago

Moon is Much Older than we Thought

Moon is Much Older than we Thought

5 hours ago

Full Wolf Moon 2017: How to Watch Full Moon This January

Full Wolf Moon 2017: How to Watch Full Moon This January

5 hours ago

Apple AirPods dominate wireless headphone sales in 2016

Apple AirPods dominate wireless headphone sales in 2016

5 hours ago

World&#039;s Largest Peatland With 30 Billion Tonnes of Carbon Found in Central Africa

World's Largest Peatland With 30 Billion Tonnes of Carbon Found in Central Africa

5 hours ago


Featured News

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Super Bowl

Reserve your Super Bowl LI Tickers and Pay only if Your Team Goes

Reserve Your Super Bowl LI Tickets and Pay only if Your Team Makes it to the Big Game

2 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

6 hours ago

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

6 hours ago

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

6 hours ago

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display

13 minutes ago

Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

28 minutes ago

HTC U Play Announced With 5.2&quot; 1080p Display

HTC U Play Announced With 5.2" 1080p Display

53 minutes ago

Urban Myths Trailer Released: See Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Urban Myths Trailer Released: See Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

58 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.