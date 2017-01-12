The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Super Bowl ads are traditionally dominated by car, beer and movie ads. It is already clear that the car companies are back at the Super Bowl 2017. From the 17 brands so far confirmed to advertise at the Super Bowl LI, six are automotive brands. Last year nine car Super Bowl commercials aired during the Super Bowl 50.

The Super Bowl audience is a great match for car makers. Car companies can celebrate their new cars for the year in elaborate commercials to a huge audience of over 100 million viewers. The car companies that officially announced their Super Bowl 2017 participation include Audi, Buick, Honda, Kia, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz.

So far no car brands has revealed any details about their Super Bowl commercials. Most of the Super Bowl 2017 ad teasers and supporting social media campaigns will be released after the NFL Playoffs end on January 22.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list is steadily growing and has now about 25% of all Super Bowl 2017 ads expected. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show.

The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.