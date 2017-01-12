 
 

Urban Myths Trailer Released: See Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 9:29am CST | by , in News | Latest TV News

 

Urban Myths Trailer Released: See Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Sky Arts announced a while back that there were going to move ahead with Urban Myths, a new series that will explore urban legends that have to do with celebrities. Many of us were pretty excited for the release, as it would be an inside look at Hollywood and the stories we hear. Still, the casting process is weird and has caused a lot of controversy.

Eddie Marsan (The Disappearance Of Alice Creed) as Bob Dylan, Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) as 'Hitler's Friend', Brian Cox (The Autopsy Of Jane Doe) as Marlon Brando - these all don't seem all that weird.

 However, it was the casting of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, that seems to really bother people. Joseph Fiennes, a white man, was cast as the icon.

Despite complaints, director Ben Palmer quickly defended himself over the decision: "We were casting Michael Jackson in 2001 and that obviously is a challenge in terms of the physical resemblance," he explained. "We were really looking for the performance that could unlock the spirit, and we really think Joe Fiennes has done that. He’s given a really sweet, nuanced, characterful performance. It’s a really lovely, sweet film. I’m really looking forward to seeing how people react once they’ve actually seen it."

Now that we have the first trailer for Fiennes playing Jackson, people are still angry:

