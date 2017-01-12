HTC U Play Announced With 5.2" 1080p Display

So the much awaited new handsets by HTC are now out, namely; HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play. The former one is 5.7" phablet, whereas the later one is more handy and accessible phone. It comes with a 1080p and 5.2 inches display screen that contains HTC Sense Companion.

This is not it, it also comes with an amazing AI assistant that carries 4 Always-on active microphones that can be operated through voice commands to unlock your phone, manage the daily battery usage according to your lifestyle and build recommendations about your schedule.

Let’s discuss the design- HTC U Play gives away a very flawless aluminum like back and a fine glass front but U Play will be lacking the limited edition sapphire glass feature that came in U Ultra. Moreover, it also lacks- the 3.5mm jack. Using USonic technology that comes with built-in microphones inside earbuds that only “tracks” sonic pulses but also adjusts its sound according to your ear’s sensitivity, HTC assures a customized sound experience for the valued customers.

The HTC U Play has Mediatek Helio P10 chipset along with a 2,500 mAh battery to keep it alive. Two versions of the Play are expected-- one will have a 32GB storage with 3GB RAM, whereas the second one will have 64GB memory and 4GB RAM along with two cameras that will retain a 16MP resolution BSI sensors with 1 µm pixels and F/2.0 aperture in the smatphone.

The former one will throw in OIS in the mix. In addition to this, U Play also has different software as compared to the U Ulta, possessing Android Marshmallow 6.0. Lastly, the cost and launch dates of the HTC U Play is yet to be announced.